Brielle Biermann Teases Return to Television

The Bravo series “Don’t Be Tardy,” starring former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality Kim Zolciak, aired its final season in 2020. Zolciak’s eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, shared that her family intends to return to television on a November 2022 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast.

“It was such a fun part of our life, it is sad to see it go but I think it was time for us to grow and move on and find other opportunities and see what else that we can do. We’re not done with TV. We will be back soon for sure. We have some things in the works right now, which I’m really excited about having a new opportunity, a new twist on things,” said the 25-year-old.

The Bravo alum also revealed her family had mixed feelings about “Don’t Be Tardy” coming to an end after eight years.

“It’s really sad to see it go. I’ll really miss the crew, that was like our family. We had so much fun with them. In fact, when like we weren’t filming it throughout the year, sometimes we’d be like ‘I can’t wait to start filming again.’ We actually really enjoyed it,” stated Brielle.

Brielle Biermann Shared She Would Like To Star on a Series With Her Sister, Ariana Biermann

While recording the November “Behind The Velvet Rope” episode, Brielle shared she would like to film a series with her younger sister, Ariana Biermann, 21. She explained her idea for the show is similar to the reality television series, “The Simple Life,” starring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, which premiered in 2003. She also noted that the project is “potentially” in the works.

“I would really love to do a show with just me and Ariana because we are so funny – our banter together because we are sisters. Like we’re crazy, we’ll cuss each other other out. We’ll be in the car and we’ll be like ‘f*** you’ and hate each other and then we’ll be like ‘well where do you want to get dinner tonight?’ Like who talks like this you know? We’re so insane and just our life, like the way we live is so just funny and unrealistic sometimes,” said Brielle.

Brielle Biermann Revealed Her Younger Siblings Enjoyed Being Bravo Stars

During an October 2022 “Behind The Velvet Rope” episode, Brielle revealed her younger siblings, Kaia Rose Biermann, Kash Kade Biermann, Kroy Jagger Biermann, Jr., and Kane Ren Biermann, enjoyed filming “Don’t Be Tardy.”

“They liked loved to film, they’d be like ‘am I not filming today?’ They would be so upset. You know sometimes we – like the adults are going to have lunch together and they would be like, ‘well, I just put on this outfit. I got mic’d up. Am I not going to film today?’” said the reality television personality.

In the October “Behind The Velvet Rope” episode, Brielle shared that Zolciak is eager to be a grandmother. The 25-year-old revealed her mother has requested her and Ariana to have children.

“She wants me to have a child. She’s like ‘come on, I’m not getting any younger, I want to have a little baby. And if you don’t have one, I’m going to have one.’ She’s like ‘Ariana come on, one of ya’ll have a baby. I’ll take care of it.’ I’m like ‘you’re insane, I’m not having kids,’” said Brielle.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Spinoff Show Not Returning to Bravo