‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Ununsual Way She Handled Breakup

Britani Bateman revealed she used a spreadsheet to keep track of the men she dated during her multiple breakups with Jared Osmond.

In October 2024, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star spoke out on the “RSOSLC Aftershow” to explain that amid her back-and-forth with Osmond, her self-esteem was “in the toilet.”

“I was like, ‘Well, fine, I’m not the fish you want to catch? I’m not good enough for you?’ Well, boom, I’m gonna get on social and see what I can do,” she said on the October 23 Aftershow episode. “Boom, 10,000 hits on Bumble. Boom, 15,000 on Tinder. And I’m gonna have my pick.”

“I didn’t need to have 10 people on rotation or whatever, but I did,” the Bravo newcomer added. “I would stack them like three dates a night just for efficiency. A five, a seven, and a nine. When you have 10,000 people, you have to get efficient. I don’t have a lot of time. And I kept track of them on a spreadsheet.”

Bateman explained that she logged information about the men she met online so she could whittle down her dating pool. “I have my list of what I’m looking for — and do they check this box? And then I would narrow it down,” she explained.

Britani Bateman Says She Stopped Dating Jared Osmond 3 Months Ago

Bateman’s rocky romance with Osmond, the nephew of singers Donny and Marie Osmond, has been a main storyline during her freshman season of RHOSLC. She kicked off the season by announcing they’d broken up 16 times in a matter of months.

In another scene, Bateman found out that Osmond was DMing Angie Katsanevas’ “brow girl” while they were on a break. She then questioned why she continued to pick the wrong men.

On the season 5 episode titled “Mafia Wives and Bad Vibes,” Osmond showed up at a party to which Bateman had brought another date, telling her he “missed” her. She ended up in tears over his confusing behavior.

Speaking on the Aftershow, Bateman claimed she ended things with Osmond for three months now. “I found shady stuff going on behind my back and I broke up with him,” she said. “What was it this time? He was on a dating app and wouldn’t show me his phone,” she alleged. “He’s just a flirt king. He’s a player.”

Jared Osmond Insisted On Being Known as Bateman’s ‘Best Friend’

Osmond has taken a lot of heat since being featured on RHOSLC. He initially insisted on being labeled a “best friend” to Bateman.

Speaking with the Mary Cosby Fan Page on X Spaces on October 4, Osmond said that when Bateman joined the Bravo reality show he wanted to “support” her, but that it was his “desire not to bring our love life onto the public forum.”

“I thought by saying we were best friends we would skip details of our life,” he explained. “I should have stepped up to be a good boyfriend instead of being a flake. If anyone deserved a snowflake it’s me because I’ve been a flake. …I found out very quickly that you can’t lie, it all comes out.”