Brittany Cartwright Taken to Emergency Room While on Vacation in Florida

Brittany Cartwright was taken to the emergency room during her family trip to St. Petersburg, Florida.

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor posted a video to his Instagram Stories explaining to fans what happened to his wife.

“We are in Florida right now, currently at an emergency room,” Taylor said, taking a video of his surroundings while standing outside a medical facility. “Yep, that’s right. Brittany is in the emergency room. Things are happening. She’s allergic to kiwi, we just found out,” he added.

Taylor then panned the camera over to Cartwright who was sitting on a bench outside of the ER. “She’s right here. Don’t worry. Everything is okay. We got our IV bag, we’re on our way back to the hotel, and hopefully the patron is waiting,” he said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kiwi Allergies Are Fairly Common & Have a Variety of Symptoms

Taylor did not further explain what kind of symptoms Cartwright experienced or whether she ate a kiwi fruit or drank something with kiwi in it, but a kiwi allergy isn’t all that uncommon.

According to Healthline, patients with a kiwi allergy can experience fairly mild symptoms, including “itching of the mouth, lips, and tongue” or “skin rashes.” More serious allergic reactions to the fruit include “difficulty breathing or asthma symptoms, swelling of the mouth and throat, numbness of lips and throat,” or digestive problems.

Other people with kiwi allergies can experience a tingling sensation in the mouth or throat soon after consuming the fruit.

It appears as though Cartwright is in good spirits, and she likely had a mild reaction, given that she was getting ready to head back to the hotel. However, Healthline reports that kiwi allergies can get much worse if a patient samples the fruit again in the future — so kiwi will likely be on Cartwright’s do not eat list.

Cartwright Has Been on Jenny Craig Since the Beginning of the Year

Cartwright has been very cautious about foods that she puts in her body since she started Jenny Craig at the beginning of 2022. The former reality star is the company’s newest ambassador, and has done a great job learning how to portion her food and eat healthy snacks.

Kiwi is considered a healthy snack, as are most fruits, which could be why Cartwright decided to snack on some. Unfortunately, she won’t be able to eat it again.

Regardless, Cartwright has had great success on Jenny Craig so far, and she’s taken off more than 20 pounds.

“I weighed in today that I have lost 20 pounds and four ounces. So, I am like, so proud of myself, so happy that Jenny Craig Max Up Program is working wonders for me. It’s okay to ask for a little bit of help. I mean, I was not losing as much weight as I thought I would after having the baby and postpartum weight loss can be different for all kinds of women, and this program has really just given me that kick in the butt that I needed. I’m so proud of myself,” Cartwright said in a video she shared on her Instagram Stories on March 16, 2022.

