Brittany Cartwright Asks ‘Where’s My Rose?’ Amid Rumors She’s Dating Bachelor Nation Star

Brittany Cartwright may have moved on from her marriage to Jax Taylor.

Five months after “The Valley” stars announced they had separated after five years of marriage, a source claimed Cartwright is “hanging out” with “The Bachelorette” season 20 alum Tanner Courtad.

A source told The Daily Mail that Cartwright, 35, and Courtad, 31, have been spending time together after meeting at a “Bachelorette” watch party held at Jax’s Studio City in July 2024. The watch party was hosted by “Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson, who remained on friendly terms with Courtad after he was a suitor on her season of the ABC dating show. Lawson allegedly introduced Courtad to Cartwright.

In August 2024, the insider told the outlet, “Brittany and Tanner have been hanging out.” “[Tanner has been] tagging along as Brittany films ‘The Valley,’” the source added of the Bravo reality show Cartwright co-stars in with her estranged husband.

Courtad is well-known to Bachelor Nation fans. He was a contestant on Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette.” He also found a short-lived romance with Jessica Girod on “Bachelor in Paradise” last summer. In March, he attended “Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei’s “After the Final Rose” taping, as seen in photos posted to Instagram.

The report of Cartwright’s newfound connection with Courtad comes days after Taylor confirmed he was seeking inpatient treatment at a mental health facility.

Brittany Cartwright Posed For Multiple Photos With Tanner Courtad

Photos of Cartwright with Courtad have been popping up online. In one photo, the mom of one posed for a pic with her new friend as well as longtime pals Logan Noh and Leo DeMarsh. The group posed at Dave and Busters while celebrating “The Valley” co-star Janet Caperna’s birthday.

Cartwright also posed with Courtad and several other Bachelor Nation guys for a group shot with the caption, “Where’s my rose?” She was snuggled right next to Courtad in the snap.

Cartwright was also by Courtad’s side in another photo that was posted by Jax’s Studio City. A group shot from a second “Bachelorette” watch party was captioned, “Another fun evening hosted by @brittany and special guest @tannercourtad who popped by from #bachelornation!”

DailyMail.com also posted photos of Cartwright and Courtad on a group outing with friends. Cartwright was all smiles in photos taken at a sports bar.

On August 3, Courtad was a guest on Carwtight’s “When Reality Hits” podcast. The two had a cute, flirty banter. Courtad also assured Cartwright that he’s a “good kisser.”

Fans expressed hope that Cartwright has moved on from her toxic marriage to Taylor.

“I hope that really good looking guy standing next to Brittany is her date. Girl girl I hope you move on and find you a real man,” one fan wrote in the comment section of a photo of Cartwright with Courtad.

“I noticed Tanner was at Janet’s bday party the other day too. She deserves a hot, kind man … not Jax!” another added.

“I feel like they’ve been hanging a lot. I hope they are dating!” another chimed in.

Brittany Cartwright Said It Would be ‘Weird’ to Date Someone Else After So Many Years With Jax

Taylor and Cartwright have both addressed the topic of dating other people amid their split.

In a May 2024 interview with The Daily Dish, Taylor said, “I’m not dating. I’m not gonna ever date, no,” he added. “If things don’t work out between Brittany and I, I will never ever date or get married again.”

But a few weeks later, TMZ posted photos of Taylor with a mystery woman at the Oaks Tavern in Sherman Oaks, Calif. The following day, the Bravo star, 44, went on a long lunch date with model Paige Woolen, Page Six reported. Taylor and Woolen, 32, arrived by limo at the Granville Cafe in Los Angeles before heading to Jax’s Studio City.

In an interview, Cartwright was asked by Us Weekly how she would feel if Taylor started dating. “I don’t think I would like it,” she admitted in the video interview. “But we might end up… I’m not really sure.”

Cartwright also admitted that the thought of dating felt “so weird” after nearly 10 years with Taylor. She then said an ideal date night would start with her getting dressed up for a “nice dinner.”