PHOTOS: Brittany Cartwright Shares Tour of Baby Cruz’s Sweet Nursery

Brittany Cartwright shared a series of photos of her newborn son, Cruz Michael Cauchi’s adorable nursery. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star posted a 10-photo slideshow to Instagram which gave fans all of the details on the adorable room.

Baby Cruz was born to Brittany and her husband, fellow “Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor, on April 12, 2021. Since that time, the new parents have shared a steady stream of photos of their baby boy as well as glimpses of his room to their social media pages, but this is the first full look into the newborn’s room at the couple’s Valley Village, California home.

Cartwright Revealed She Is ‘Obsessed’ With Her Son’s Nursery

In the slideshow posted to Instagram, Cartwright shared photos of her son’s prehistoric-themed bedroom. The former Bravo star showed off her baby’s dark-blue crib with a matching changing table dresser, dinosaur and plant printed wallpaper and a cozy white rocking chair in the corner for cuddling. A dinosaur-themed mobile was pictured over the crib and a round wooden plaque with “Cruz Michael” on it hung over the changing table. Baby Cruz could be seen laying on a mat on the floor in some of the photos, and some of his toys were also visible.

The adjacent bathroom also boasted a prehistoric flair with a sign that said “Rawr Means I Love You in Dinosaur” and decals of dinosaur prints on the wall.

The newborn’s impeccably organized closet was also revealed, and it showcased plenty of shelving, organizational canvas bins, and an impossible number of tiny shoes for the baby’s growing feet all lined up on light wood shelves.

In the caption to the photos, Cartwright revealed she had “so much fun decorating” the nursery and she credited the organization design company Home on Point for the closet organization.

“I’m obsessed,” she wrote. “So excited for all of the memories to be made in this room.”

Cartwright Previously Teased Her Baby’s Room Theme on Her Instagram Story

While she is just now sharing photos of the final room design, Cartwright spent months preparing the room ahead of Cruz’s arrival. In February, she told E! News that she was putting items together for the baby’s room.

‘[The] nursery is coming along and almost finished,” she said at the time. “Jax helps take things out of the boxes but doesn’t read instructions too well, so to be honest I’m the more handy one between the two of us!”

Fans know that the former SURver also loves to decorate. In an Instagram story posted in February 2021, she teased that she was “doing a little D.I.Y. project for the nursery,” per Bravo.com.

She shared a video of slabs of l wood laid out on in her backyard as she teased to her fans, “The baby’s] theme is dinosaurs, and like plants and stuff.” She also shared a pic of a teepee-shaped bookshelf she put together.

In a separate story, Cartwright gave fans an early look at her son’s changing station, which she said was “heaven,” per Bravo. And the organization is not limited to Cruz’s closet. The new mom showed fans the changing table’s built-in, labeled drawers stocked with a supply of baby wipes and diapers.

