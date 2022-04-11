Brittany Cartwright Shows off Dramatic Weight Loss in a Pastel Bathing Suit

Brittany Cartwright is having great success on Jenny Craig, and she’s becoming more confident when it comes to showing off her body. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star admitted that she was having a tough time getting back to her pre-pregnancy weight, but the new program has really helped her develop some good eating habits.

“My weight loss and fitness journey has been no secret since having Cruz—I’ve tried EVERYTHING. It is something I’ve struggled with and continues to be a goal I’m working toward. Being my healthiest is my top priority as a new mom, and the support of Jenny Craig is going to get me there,” Cartwright previously said in a statement, that was posted on Jenny Craig’s Instagram account.

The new mom has lost more than 20 pounds on Jenny Craig so far, and plans to stay on the program until she reaches her goal weight. She may then continue on the program to maintain.

“It’s going amazing, I’m feeling so good. This is the first time in a long time I felt comfortable wearing a tank top, and that is a big deal for me,” she said in a video on her Instagram Stories in March 2022.

During a trip to St. Petersburg, Florida, in April 2022, Cartwright put on a bathing suit, and showed off her progress while at the beach with her husband and their almost 1-year-old son.

Cartwright Shared Bathing Suit Photos on Her Instagram Stories

Cartwright and Taylor flew into Tampa, Florida, before driving out to St. Pete where they’d enjoy a few days of fun in the sun ahead of Cartwright’s friend’s wedding. The couple shared a few photos and videos of Cruz playing on the beach, and Cartwright shared some pictures of herself in a bathing suit.

In one photo that Cartwright shared on her Instagram Stores, she was wearing a pastel striped bathing suit with a deep V-neck and a tie around the waist. Fans couldn’t get over how great she looked.

The photo was shared by a fan account, and the positive comments came rolling in.

“Gorgeous bathing suit you look amazing,” one person wrote.

“U look AMAZING U GET IT BRITTANY,” someone else commented.

“You look fabulous! All your hard work paid off, Mama,” a third comment read.

“Hot,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, adding a few fire emoji.

Cartwright Had a Scare While on Vacation & Had to Go to the ER

In addition to enjoying some relaxation with her family — her mom also made the trip — Cartwright spent a few hours at a local emergency room after having an allergic reaction.

“We are in Florida right now, currently at an emergency room. Yep, that’s right. Brittany is in the emergency room. Things are happening. She’s allergic to kiwi, we just found out,” Taylor said in a video posted to his Instagram Stories.

Cartwright ended up being fine, and was treated with some fluids.

“Leave it to me to get an allergic reaction and end up in the emergency room on my friend’s wedding day,” Cartwright captioned a selfie posted on her Instagram Stories. She held up her arm to show some large hives and her hospital bracelet. “After an IV I’m fine,” she said. She ended up making it to her friend’s wedding, and continued on with her vacation — but she didn’t have any more kiwi.

