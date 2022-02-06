‘Pump Rules’ Fans Slam Brittany Cartwright’s Birthday Cake

Brittany Cartwright celebrated her 33rd birthday with her husband, Jax Taylor, and the couple’s 9-month-old son, Cruz, at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, at the end of January. Following their family trip, however, Brittany was feted with a birthday party with some of her besties back home in California.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star had an outdoor get together at North Hollywood eatery El Tejano, which is known for its Tex-Mex cuisine. There were some familiar faces on-hand, including Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney. The group sang “happy birthday” to Brittany, who was wearing a pair of high-waisted jeans and a black top.

Jax had a special dessert made for the occasion — a custom two-tier cake that resembled Louis Vuitton luggage. The creation was designed by Bake Shoppe Boutique, which has two locations; one in Los Angeles and the other in Orange County.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Slammed the Cake on Reddit

The custom cake featured one round cake with a square cake on top, and looked like two pieces of LV signature luggage. The bottom cake was complete with a key hole and a gold key, which was set off to the side, while the top cake featured gold accents meant to look like Louis Vuitton luggage hardware.

And while the cake was undoubtedly impressive, it didn’t receive the best reviews on social media. A Reddit thread about the cake was started

“That’s a cake for a super sweet 16 episode,” one Redditor commented.

“The only LV sets they can afford,” another comment read.

“LV luggage? That’s such a strange choice for a country gal,” a third person wrote.

“This has to be the tackiest cake ever,” a fourth comment read.

“Even the LV on the cake is fake,” a fifth person added.

The Cake Read ‘Congratulations’ & ‘Happy Birthday’ Which Confused Some Fans

It seems that Brittany’s party may not have just been a get together to celebrate her turning another year older. On her custom-made cake read the words “Congratulations” and “Happy Birthday,” which seemed to confuse fans. However, many just assumed that the “congratulations” was about her new gig with Jenny Craig.

“Congrats for surviving another year with Jax?” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Maybe for the Jenny Craig thing,” someone else suggested.

“Nothing says congrats on working with Jenny Craig than a two tiered cake,” a third person pointed out.

“Luckily, a slice of this cake is only 3,215 Jenny Craig points,” another comment read.

Despite the negative feedback, Jax was very happy with the cake, and even commented on the photo supplied by Bake Shoppe Boutique. “By far the best cake we have ever had and we will forever get our cakes from [this company],” Jax wrote. He also revealed that Bake Shoppe Boutique will be making the cake for baby Cruz’s 1st birthday.

“Can’t wait to see [Cruz’s] rookie of the year 1st bday cake in April,” another comment from Jax read.

