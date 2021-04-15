Brittany Cartwright Denies Copying Popular Bravo Name For Her Baby

Brittany Cartwright revealed she does not watch shows on Bravo TV and had no idea that her baby name choice was a common one used by Bravo-lebs.

The former Vanderpump Rules star lashed out at critics after they questioned the name she gave her newborn son, Cruz Michael Cauchi.

After Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor welcomed their son and announced his name, fans pointed out that the name Cruz has already been used by several Bravo stars for their kids.

On the Bravo After Thoughts Instagram page, a post titled “The Many Bravo Children Named Cruz” was shared. The post featured a graphic of several Bravo stars and their kids. In addition to Cartwright and Taylor, The Real Housewives of Dallas’ Stephanie Hollman and Kameron Westcott, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Wendy Osefo, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp were all pictured as it was noted they all had sons named Cruz.

In a now-deleted comment captured by Comments by Bravo, Cartwright wrote, “Lol I don’t even watch Bravo but I understand because it is such a cute name.”

Cartwright, who starred on a Bravo reality show for years, then received backlash from people who couldn’t believe she wasn’t aware of all of the Bravo Cruz’s.

“You guys are so insane,” Cartwright wrote, per Showbiz CheatSheet. “I deleted the comment because I am not dealing with any negativity when I just had a beautiful baby. But I will say if you truly watched me over the years, I said it numerous times, I didn’t watch any reality TV, not even The Bachelor. That’s why I didn’t know Jax when I met him.”

She then clarified her comments.

“I mean no harm by that or rudeness,” Cartwright wrote. “Reality TV has just always made me anxious to watch. I told Stassi [Schroeder] about my name and she told me about Teddi. And I don’t care, I love the name. It’s so cute, so I see why other people have it.”

Brittany & Jax Previously Revealed the Meaning Behind Their Son’s Name

Cartwright previously revealed the meaning behind her son’s name in an interview with E! News. The former SURver said she initially thought she was having a baby girl and had the perfect name picked out, and that once she had her gender reveal and found out she was carrying a boy, it took her and her husband a while to come up with a name.

“I was probably around five months pregnant when we finally decided on Cruz,” she said. “Cruz means ‘cross,’ and coming from a religious family I thought that was amazing. I also, of course, think it’s super cute and goes with Cauchi so perfectly.”

Cartwright explained that many people don’t realize that her husband’s real last name is Cauchi and that the couple wanted to use his real family name for their son.

“A lot of people don’t realize that Cauchi is Jax’s real last name,” Cartwright said. “His late father’s last name is Cauchi so, of course, we wanted to continue his legacy with our son and family. Michael is Jax’s middle name and his uncle/godfather’s name. As an added plus, Michael has always been my mom’s favorite boy’s name ever so she was so excited.”

Brittany & Jax Clapped Back at ‘Sad’ Individuals Making Fake Social Media Accounts for Baby Cruz

In addition to dealing with scrutiny over their baby’s name, the new parents are already shutting down “fake” social media sites created for baby Cruz. Taylor captioned a screenshot of his son’s Instagram page as he addressed the “fake” Cruz Cauchi pages that have already popped up.

This will be our son’s only social media page. If you follow anything else it’s fake,” he wrote per E! News. “I am sorry I have to say this but we have really sad individuals in this world already trying to make ‘fake’ pages.”

Cartwright also took to Instagram Stories to address the “fake Cruz accounts,” which were “really weirding” her out”

“Thanks for all the love guys but let’s not act like we are a 2 day old infant,” she wrote. “So strange!!”

READ NEXT: Why Did Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Name Their Baby Ocean?