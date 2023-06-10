Brittany Cartwright Announces New Family Member

Brittany Cartwright’s big Kentucky family just got bigger.

The “Vanderpump Rules” alum spent the first weekend in June 2023 at a family wedding in Kentucky, and her son, Cruz, was in the wedding party. But the highlight for Cartwright was the addition of another “sister” to her family.

Here’s what you need to know.

Brittany Cartwright’s Half-Brother Blake Got Married & Her Son Cruz Was the Ring Bearer

In posts on her Instagram story in early June 2023, Cartwright shared photos from a wedding weekend in her home state of Kentucky. In photos shared on social media, it was revealed that Cartwright’s brother, Blake, married Kristen Stephens at the Winchester Opera House at Moundale Manor. The upscale venue is located in Winchester, Kentucky.

While Cartwright did not appear to be in the wedding party, she did share a photo of her 2-year-old son, Cruz Cauchi, wearing a pint-sized black tux as she revealed that he was a ring bearer in his Uncle Blake’s wedding.

In captions to her now-expired Instagram stories, Cartwright expressed excitement to have another “sister” in her family with her husband’s new wife. Kristen is not Brittany’s first sister-in-law. Her brother, Wesley, is married to wife Melisha.

Brittany Cartwright’s Dad & Brothers Appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” in the Past

With the exception of her mom, Sherri, Brittany Cartwright does not share a lot of information about her family. According to Romper, she has a brother and a sister from her divorced parents’ marriage and two younger half-brothers from her dad’s second marriage.

Cartwright’s dad, Don, and three brothers did appear on a past episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” when they visited her in West Hollywood. In the season 7 episode “Brittany and the Beast,” the protective foursome confronted Brittany’s then-fiancé Jax Taylor for cheating on her with SUR co-worker Faith Stowers. When they asked Taylor about properly “loving and cherishing” Cartwright and not just giving her a big diamond ring, he shocked them with his response.

“I love Brittany more than anything but I gotta take care of [me] first. I’m always gonna be number one,” Taylor said. He explained that Brittany would feel the same way about her own mental health.

Brittany’s brother, Wes, and his wife, Melisha, were also featured on the spinoff series, “Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky,” in an episode titled “Let’s Make a Baby,” per Refinery 29.

In the episode, the “Vanderpump Rules” couple helped to raise money for Brittany’s brother and his wife to start in-vitro fertilization. At the fundraiser, Jax announced he would match whatever donations were raised. Brittany later told The Daily Dish they raised $13,000 and her future husband matched the amount.

Not long after opening up about their personal IVF journey, Brittany’s brother and sister-in-law welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Presley. According to BravoTV.com, Brittany shared the happy news of the birth of her newborn niece in 2017.

“My beautiful, perfect, angel baby niece was born tonight!” the “Vanderpump Rules” alum captioned an Instagram post. “Look at my brother kissing her. Look what God did. I just love my family so much and I am sooooooo blessed I get to be here with them. Wes & Melisha are going to be the best parents! This baby is loved so so much! Our little miracle, Presley Tatum Cartwright.”