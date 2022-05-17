Brittany Cartwright Criticized For Posting Advertisement on Instagram

Brittany Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor exited “Vanderpump Rules” after its eighth season. The mother of one, who welcomed her son Cruz in April 2021, often posts advertisements on social media. For instance, on May 12, Cartwright shared a series of Instagram Stories advertising for the consignment company, Thredup. She showed off items from the website, including a black cocktail dress with cut-out detailing. She accessorized the garment with a matching belt and a pair of strappy heels.

“I got it for $20 and 99 cents. I love it, it’s so cute,” said Cartwright in her Instagram Story.

On May 13, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Cartwright’s Instagram post on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“It looks like it cost $21 too,” read the caption of the post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts on The Instagram Post

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the Instagram Story. Quite a few commenters noted that they did not like the dress from Thredup.

“I would never wear that. It definitely looks cheap and doesn’t look flattering on her at all. She doesn’t have the best style imo,” wrote a “Vanderpump Rules” fan.

“The waist and hip seaming on the left is horrendously puckered. Is that stray threads?” questioned a Bravo viewer.

“She has no taste, it’s just sad to watch,” chimed in a third social media user.

Some Reddit users also suggested that they did not appreciate how often Cartwright advertises for various companies on social media.

“I respect Brittany’s hustle soooo much but God d***, what is so wrong with getting a real job or career? Jax, same to you pal. Everything is soooo desperate. It’s exhausting,” wrote a commenter.

“Everything about her is tacky!!!” added another.

“I don’t get why people follow her. It feels like every post from her is an ad. Are her followers the type of people who eat popcorn while watching infomercials?” asked a Bravo fan.

“I’m soooo over this girl schilling any POS product she can. Who would honestly believe that she really likes these products? Go back to Hooters,” wrote a different person.

“Her IG stories are basically a night on QVC,” asserted another.

Brittany Cartwright is a Jenny Craig Partner

Cartwright has partnered with the weight-loss company Jenny Craig since January 2022. While speaking to People magazine in January 2022, the mother of one shared why she had a desire to lose weight following the birth of Cruz. She shared that she “want[s] to be the best version of [herself] for [her] son.”

“I’d like to get back to feeling like my best self all around, including both mental and physical health,” said the 33-year-old.

During the People interview, Cartwright also gave advice to new mothers. She told the publication: