PHOTO: Fans React to Brittany Cartwright’s ‘Amazing’ Weight Loss

Brittany Cartwright enjoyed a day at Universal Studios with her pal Lala Kent. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars took their toddlers to the park and Cartwright shared a picture inside the “Harry Potter” attraction.

“Cutie piesssss,” she captioned the photo in which she and Kent posed with their babies on their hips. Cartwright and Kent were both dressed in casual attire as they took in the sites at the amusement park.

Kent wore a pair of black jeans and an oversized T-shirt. She had her hair pulled back in a low bun and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and large hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Cartwright went with a pair of distressed denim shorts and a fitted, ribbed green top. She wore her hair down and also wore a pair of sunglasses.

Cruz, 1, was in a cream shirt and a pair of shorts. He wore a pair of Nike sneakers and his hair was down. His bestie Ocean matched her mom in an all-black outfit. She had on a bracelet around her wrist and a pair of pink sandals.

While “Vanderpump Rules” fans seemed to really enjoy seeing the ladies and their babes at the park, many also couldn’t help but praise Cartwright on her weight loss progress as she showed off her toned legs and slim waist in her outfit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Commented on Cartwright’s Weight Loss

At the beginning of September, Jenny Craig revealed that Cartwright had crushed her goal of losing 30 pounds, which she set when she first became a spokesperson for the company. She has since lost more than 40 pounds.

“Now I’m looking and feeling like myself again,” Cartwright was quoted as saying. And while fans have definitely seen a change in her body over the past few months, many thought she looked incredible in her casual park-hopping attire.

“Brit, your hard work has paid off! Fit moms!” one person wrote.

“Wow Brittany you look amazing! You inspired me to now get a hold of my postpartum weight gain,” someone else added.

“Brit you look fabulous!!!” another comment read.

“You’re so tiny now!! ( in a good way!) you look healthy, happy and fit. You have always been beautiful, though,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

“OMG, they are so adorable!! You girls look terrific, Britt your weight loss is amazing,” echoed a fifth.

Cartwright Attended New York Fashion Week

Before her trip to Universal, Cartwright spent some time in the Big Apple, attending New York Fashion Week with PR manager Lori Krebs and some other friends outside of the VPR world.

Cartwright shared a few pictures from her time in the city that never sleeps and many fans were quick to point out how great she looked in her myriad of trendy outfits.

“’m having a ballll,” she captioned a picture shared on September 9, 2022. The comments section quickly filled up with fans telling her how great she looked in her black minidress. Even Cartwright’s husband Jax Taylor approved of the look.

“Wow,” he wrote, along with a few fire emoji. “When you coming home???” he added.

