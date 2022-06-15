Brittany Cartwright Dishes on Drama With Stassi Schroeder

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright discussed her issues with her former co-star Stassi Schroeder during a June 2022 episode of the “Betches Mom” podcast, per Us Weekly. According to the publication, Cartwright shared that “there’s some things going on” with her and the “Next Level Basic” author, who had previously dated her husband Jax Taylor.

“I love her to pieces and I wish we could figure this out,” said Cartwright.

She acknowledged that she and Taylor refrained from traveling to Rome for Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark’s intimate second wedding ceremony. She asserted that she “wanted to be there” and did not purposefully skip going to the wedding, which took place in May 2022.

“We had actual reasons why we couldn’t go that were not talked about, like [her son’s] Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home. I mean, there was actual things that happened right before the wedding that we actually couldn’t make it to the wedding for those reasons,” stated the mother of one.

She then shared that she is “truly sorry” for not notifying Schroeder that she and Taylor would be unable to travel to Italy for the ceremony sooner. The former Bravo star claimed that she “was literally trying to be there, up until the very last minute.” She also stated that she would like to reconcile with Schroeder, who she deemed to be “one of [her] best friends.”

“There was a lot of things that were going on. And I don’t know, I just felt terrible about it altogether because that’s just not my personality, I would never try to put my friend in that situation. And I don’t know, I just hope that one day we can talk about it, figure it out and get past it over time,” said Cartwright.

She also asserted that she “wants the best for” Schroeder and Clark.

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Discussed Guests Who Did Not Come To Their Wedding

Us Weekly reported Schroeder and Clark mentioned that two of their wedding guests revealed they would be unable to travel to their destination wedding with limited notice on their podcast, “The Good The Bad The Baby.” The couple did not identify their former friends but suggested it was Taylor and Cartwright. Clark claimed one of the unnamed individuals had notified Clark’s friends he would not be traveling to Italy for ceremony in April 2022. Schroeder also noted that she was frustrated because she and her husband had invited a limited number of guests.

“To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, the dude is texting Beau’s best friend that they’re not. Good friends don’t do that,” stated the “Off With My Head” author.

She also claimed the individuals messaged her “the day [they were] leaving for [their] flight to go to Rome” to notify them they would not be able to travel to the wedding.

“Two hours before I‘m about to go to the airport to get married I get a text from friends that are supposed to be our close friends that they’re not going to make it. It was so mind-blowingly insane,” shared the former Bravo star.

Stassi Schroeder Discussed Her Wedding Guest List In May 2020

During an April 2022 interview on Taylor Strecker‘s podcast, “A Taste of Taylor,” Schroeder shared that she initially wanted her wedding to be featured on “Vanderpump Rules” and chose venues that allowed filming. While Schroeder was let go from the series in 2020, she and her husband were obligated to wed at the locations. The couple, who are parents to a 1-year-old daughter named Hartford, eventually decided to make significant cuts to their wedding invite list to save money.

“What Beau says, he’s like, ‘it’s like we’re having a picnic at Sofi Stadium.’ He’s like ‘we’re only having a 35 person wedding now at the most giant, large Roman estate,’” shared the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Stassi Schroeder Shared Details About Her Wedding Day in June 2022

While recording a June 2022 episode of “A Taste of Taylor,” Schroeder shared details about her Italian nuptials. She explained, unlike her engagement party, she was able to be “so present and aware the whole time.” She also revealed that she was unable to choose a favorite moment from her second wedding, as she “love[d] every part of this day so much.”

“I just lived my best life. I totally really did. We couldn’t have asked for a better day,” said the 33-year-old.

She also noted that Strecker, who officiated the wedding, and other guests continued to celebrate until the early hours of the following morning.

“You guys stayed at the after party, drinking red wine, ordering breakfast when the sun was coming up, like I woke up the day after my wedding to a video one of y’all sent me of you guys still at the after party hotel room and I’m like the sun is coming up, there’s red wine in their hands and they’re ordering breakfast, I’m going to vom,” shared Schroeder.

