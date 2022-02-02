Brittany Cartwright Accused of Facetune in Glam Pic: PHOTO

Brittany Cartwright was in full glam mode for her 33rd birthday.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star celebrated her birthday with a party hosted by friends, and there was no doubt who the belle of the ball was. On social media, Cartwright’s glam look was on full display in photos shared by her makeup artist, Anais Cordova, and hairstylist Bradley Leake.

“Birthday Glam for the sweetest @brittany love you bb,” the celebrity hairstylist captioned a pic of Cartwright in full makeup with a cascading, wavy hairstyle.

But some commenters felt that Cartwright looked a little too perfect in the pic.

Brittany Cartwright’s Hairstylist Defended Her Against Commenters Who Thought the Birthday Photo Looked Edited

In the comment section to Cordova’s “Sunday glam” photo of Cartwright, a commenter wrote, “Her hair and makeup look gorgeous but the facetune is next level.”

It didn’t take long for Leake to clap back with, “It’s not Facetune hunni she looks this good.”

Cordova also replied with clapping hands emoji and the comment, “[Bradley Leake] thank you.”

Cartwright has had a long friendship with Leake, so it’s no surprise that he rushed to her defense to set the record straight. In 2019, when Leake styled her hair for her wedding to Jax Taylor, Cartwright told People magazine that her glam squad was “so good.”

“I trust them with everything,” she said at the time. “We started calling each other The Glamily.”

Brittany Cartwright Did Poke Fun at Another Photo of Herself

In honor of Cartwright’s birthday, a fan dug up an old photo from her 2007 high school yearbook — and the pic was most definitely not Facetuned. In the photo from her high school days, which can be seen here, the future Bravo star rocked platinum blonde hair and thin eyebrows.

“Holy s*** that looks nothing like her!” one fan wrote of Cartwright in the comment section.

“Looks like a younger Heather Gay,” another commenter noted, in reference to a star from ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Cartwright, who was tagged in the pic, also responded, and offered some words of advice to her fans. “Omg love it lmao!” she wrote. Never EVER shave your eyebrows down the center even if you get teased for a unibrow.”

Other ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Have Talked About Using Facetune

While Cartwright’s team has shut down the Facetune rumors, some of her former co-stars have admitted to using the photo editing app. In December 2021, Scheana Shay revealed that while she doesn’t regularly edit pics, she would consider doing so to cover the hair loss she experienced after her pregnancy.

“To everyone who has commented on my hairline tonight: this was already my biggest insecurity and legit the only thing I usually would Facetune,” Shay told fans last year.

And fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent had no problem admitting that she doctors her pics. According to BravoTV.com, in 2020 the Give Them Lala Beauty founder shared side-by-side images on her Instagram Stories and admitted she used the photo editing app on her social media posts.

“Remember y’all. This s** is all fake,” she captioned the pic. “Even I’m up in here FaceTuning my a** off for the gram.”

After a fan pointed out that Kent was flawless as is and that her edits weren’t necessary because she still looked pretty much the same, the “Vanderpump Rules” star replied, “Apparently my tweaking is pointless. I must be a pro facetuner.”

