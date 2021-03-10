Brittany Cartwright Shares Photos From Her Farm-Themed Baby Shower

Brittany Cartwright gave her Instagram followers an up-close look at her recent baby shower. The 32-year-old former Vanderpump Rules star was feted by her costars and friends with a party a few weeks before she is due to give birth to her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Jax Taylor, and she shared photos from the event on her Instagram story.

Cartwright’s baby shower was hosted at pal Katie Maloney-Schwartz’ Valley Village home over the weekend, according to the Sun. While the UK outlet previously posted photos of dad-to-be Jax loading his car up with gifts after the party, new photos shared by Cartwright, the catering venues, and several of the party guests are giving fans a closer look at the super sweet shower.

In photos posted by Los Angeles catering venue BonAppeCheese, Cartwright was pictured standing next to a massive charcuterie board loaded with gourmet meats cheeses, fruits, and veggies, which was set up on a table at the party flanked by flowers, baby blue napkins, and balloons. The expectant mom wore a floral off-shoulder dress as she posed at her party.

“Thanks for this beautiful and delicious spread @bonappecheese,” Cartwright captioned a photo of the cheese board on her Instagram story.

Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Shower Included Farm-Themed Cookies & a ‘Chick Magnet’ Cake

Cartwright also shared photos of her “baby shower inspo” – a display of Tiffany blue and white frosted cookies from Clark St. Cookies shaped like pickup trucks, denim overalls, farm animals, and cowboy boots.

Another photo shared by Cartwright and some of her guests showed the desserts display which included a Barbie and Ken doll adorned cake. The cake also featured yellow baby chicks all over it and “Lil Chick Magnet on the Way” was written on it in black icing.

“Lol I loved this cake,“ Cartwright wrote as she thanked Maloney-Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Cara Marie Tabor for having it made.

Cartwright also posted a photo of a selection of Avaline wine for her “girls” to enjoy at the get-together as well as a look at the buffet table that was decorated with a green metal pickup truck, a cactus, and a stunning photo from the Kentucky native’s recent maternity photoshoot.

Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Shower Featured Party Games & Adorable Favors For the Guests

On her Instagram story, Cartwright also shared a photo of personalized “Baby Cauchi” baby bottle lollipop favors that were made for her guests, which included Vanderpump Rules veterans Lala Kent and Ariana Madix. Cartwright credited the party hostess for the multicolored pops.

“I’m obsessed with @babybottlepopcandy lol,” she wrote. “I love you even more for this [Katie Maloney-Schwartz].”

As for party games, the bash included a “Baby Bump or Beer Belly” photo game as well as a “Love or Labor?” game that challenged guests to guess if the women pictured were making “love” faces or were in labor.

Cartwright also captioned a photo of her opening her gifts while sitting under and a blue, yellow, and white balloon archway. The mom-to-be made it clear that the baby shower was Covid-19 safe.

“Again so everyone knows- everyone had to be tested and show a negative result within 24 hours of the party! Safety first!” she wrote. “Such a fun day and I am so grateful!”

