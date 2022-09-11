Brittany Cartwright Ridiculed Over ‘Dreadful’ Post About Trip

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright took to her Instagram Stories this week to share with her followers that she was heading to New York City to attend Fashion Week for the first time.

Cartwright shared that she was heading to the East Coast solo, leaving her husband Jax Taylor and toddler Cruz at home in California, as she posted a photo of her legs under a blanket in what looked like a business class seat.

“Off to NYC!” she wrote. “So excited for my first time at Fashion Week! Traveling without my two babies (Jax included) feels crazy! I keep feeling like I’m forgetting something lol lol.”

This year, New York Fashion Week (NYFW) began on Friday, September 9, and will conclude on Wednesday, September 14. The photo from Cartwright’s Story was shared on Reddit, where many fans called out her reference to Taylor, 43, as her “baby” while others wondered why she got a ticket to NYFW. There are two types of events during fashion week, with the major shows usually only open to industry insiders or press while some select designers’ shows are open to the public, according to TimeOut.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Roasted Cartwright on Social Media for Referring to Taylor as a ‘Baby’ & for Going to NYFW

Many VPR fans took to Reddit to roast Cartwright for her Story, including someone who said, “‘My two babies Jax included’ like….that’s not as cute as you think it is.” One person wrote, “She thinks she’s joking. We know she’s not.” Another commented, “ew @ ‘my two babies’ including her adult husband.”

One person wrote, “And she didn’t really need to explain the second baby. We get it.” Someone asked, “The question is who will be babysitting Jax?” Another wrote, “Uh oh… she left Jax home alone?” One Redditor wrote, “I’m genuinely curious as to who is taking care of their child…. or should I say her children.”

Many ripped the former Bravo star’s fashion sense, as someone wrote, “Damn they let anyone attend huh?” Another added, “Bratney and fashion??? Naahhh.” Someone commented, “I pray she has a stylist to help her cuz she cannot dress to save her life.” Another person wrote, “How can she go to fashion week with no fashion(sense)? How dreadful.” Someone else blasted her, “She doesn’t even dress nice.” One person wrote, “I can’t imagine any respectable brands inviting her to sit front row and am already planning on judging whoever DID invite her.”

Several others commented on her seat on the plane, with someone saying, “On what planet can they afford to fly first class.” Another added, “Every time she posts travel photos they’re in first/business class and I want to know HOWWWW???? Unless this is a paid gig of some sort and she negotiated it as a part of her comp?” Another added, “Gotta be a ‘work’ think I think. She’s not fashionable enough to go to fashion week just because lol.” Someone said, “So cringey when people post pics from first class, clear attempt at a humblebrag!”

Many of Cartwright’s Followers Praised Her New Look Post-Weight Loss in Her NYC Photos

Cartwright has shared a couple of photos since landing in the Big Apple, including one showing off her figure in a spaghetti-strapped green dress. Cartwright captioned the post, “New York State of mind,” and many fans flooded the comments with reactions to her weight loss.

The former Bravo star recently revealed that she lost 40 pounds thanks to her partnership with Jenny Craig. On September 9, she posted another series of photos captioned, “I’m having a ballll.” That series of photos included one that appeared to show the reality TV star at a Sherri Hill fashion show.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’