Brittany Cartwright Emotionally Opens up About Her Decision to File for Divorce

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright is opening up about her decision to file for divorce from her estranged husband Jax Taylor.

Us Weekly reported that Cartwright discussed her relationship with Taylor, the father of her 3-year-old son Cruz, in the August 30 episode of her and her estranged husband’s podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.”

Cartwright suggested that she took issue with individuals who believe her split from Taylor, whom she wed in 2019, was a “publicity stunt.”

“My decision to file wasn’t made lightly. Or quickly. It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship, and ultimately see my worth,” said Cartwright with emotion in her voice. “It’s been very difficult, but I’m stronger than ever. And my motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy.”

She also stated that she will no longer record her podcast with Taylor.

“Moving forward, Jax and I will be doing the podcast separately,” said Cartwright.

On August 27, TMZ reported that court documents show that Cartwright is “seeking primary legal and physical custody” of her son. According to the publication, she “is open to visitation for Jax.” In addition, she does not want “the court to award spousal support to either” her or her estranged husband, per TMZ.

Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Filming the Second Season of ‘The Valley’ With Her Estranged Husband

While recording the August 30 episode of “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” Cartwright discussed having to film the second season of “The Valley” alongside Taylor. She stated that she has had difficulty co-starring with Taylor amid their separation.

“I unfortunately can’t speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now. You will see how everything plays out once [‘The Valley’ season 2] airs. But I will say this, This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film,” said Cartwright on her podcast.

She also said she “never imagined [she would] go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch.”

“I’m not saying this for anyone to feel badly. Because I know that this is the life I chose and I’m so fortunate in many ways. But I always want to be real with y’all,” continued Cartwright.

Jax Taylor Was Staying at an Inpatient Treatment Center

People magazine reported that Taylor stayed at an in-patient treatment center for 30 days. Taylor’s representative released a statement to the publication about the situation on August 20.

“Jax has spent the last 30 days in treatment and will be heading back home later this week,” read the statement. “It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s most looking forward to spending time with his son.”

According to People magazine, Taylor’s representative spoke to TMZ when he first entered the inpatient facility.

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast. He has made the decision to seek inpatient treatment,” said Taylor’s representative to TMZ. “This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

Brittany Cartwright Opened up About Her Decision to Separate From Jax Taylor in April 2024

Cartwright opened up about her decision to separate from Taylor in an April 2024 interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. She said she and Taylor had an intense argument in January 2024. She stated that she felt she and her son, Cruz, needed to leave their Valley Village home.

“We just got into a big fight. And I was just like, ‘Okay. I’m packing up and me and Cruz are getting out of this toxic environment,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright also said she had been staying in different AirBnbs following her separation from Taylor. According to Cartwright, Taylor had refused to leave their home.

“I just had enough. I hit my breaking point. And I was just like, ‘I have to get out of here.’ And Jax is really stubborn so he was not about to leave the house. Even if I paid for the Airbnb. Which I offered,” said Cartwright.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Discussed Their Relationship in June 2024

Taylor and Cartwright discussed their separation during a June 2024 episode of “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.” Cartwright said that while they live separately, she spends time with Taylor and Cruz at their Valley Village home.

“I’ll stay at the house. Because Cruz is here. We’ll be playing together. We still like to do family things together. I know it seems very weird. But then there’s other days where we fight really bad. And sometimes we can’t even see each other,” said Cartwright on the June 2024 podcast episode.

Taylor also addressed fans who do not understand why he and Cartwright continued to spend time together amid their separation.

“This is what we want. This is our marriage, this is our decisions, this is what is working for us,” said Taylor.

He also said that he and Cartwright were “trying to exhaust everything else” before they got a divorce.