Bravo Star Files for Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage

Bravo star Brittany Cartwright has filed for divorce from Jax Taylor, according to TMZ. Cartwright cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed the date of separation as January 24, 2024, per the outlet. Cartwright is “seeking primary legal and physical custody” of the former couple’s 3-year-old son, Cruz.

Cartwright’s divorce filing comes about one month after TMZ reported that Taylor had entered a mental health facility for treatment.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars announced their separation in February.

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I don’t know what the future holds but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz. I love you guys and pray for us. Everything will be just fine,” Cartwright said on the February 29 episode of “When Reality Hits.”

Cartwright and Taylor tied the knot in June 2019. The two co-star on Bravo’s new show, “The Valley.” Their individual status’ on the show are unclear at present time.

Jax Taylor Previously Said His Separation Was ‘Not Divorce’

After Cartwright shared that she and Taylor were separated, he spoke to Page Six about the apparent split.

“I mean this is not divorce. We’re just taking some time apart. Just trying to reassess our situation,” he stated in an interview published on February 29. “We’re together. We’re living in our home right now,” he also told the outlet.

At the time, Page Six noted that Taylor was not wearing his wedding ring.

“It’s not evil or nastiness. It’s just two people that you now are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage,” he explained.

Prior to their separation, Cartwright and Taylor openly discussed their desires to have another baby.

“We do want to welcome a second child. I definitely want another baby 100%. I am not pregnant right now, but I’ve talked to Jax about it. We don’t want our children to be too far apart in age,” Cartwright told the Daily Mail in February 2024.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Marital Problems Played Out on ‘The Valley’

Taylor and Cartwright put their marital issues on full display during season 1 of “The Valley.” During one particular episode, the two got into an argument over Cartwright’s drinking.

An incident occurred while the cast was in Big Bear Lake, California, for Janet Caperna’s babymoon. While out on a boat, Cartwright got sick.

“Brittany, you are the only one throwing up out of all the women. You cannot do this,” Taylor said to his wife, according to People magazine. Cartwright said that she wasn’t drunk and couldn’t help how she felt.

“You’re always sick, you’re always drinking. I’m not going to support you when you’re drinking and get drunk. Everybody else is normal, why can’t you be?” Taylor said. Then, in a confessional-style interview, Taylor got candid about how he was feeling.

“I have been dealing for this with nine years. I thought things would slow down after Cruz was born, but I think she’s having a tough time battling between being fun Brittany and being a mom,” he said.

In a confessional of her own, Cartwright expressed frustration.

“I feel like Jax is like sucking the life out of me and sucking away all my sparkle. How much more of this can I possibly take? I’m starting to realize all the little things that I have put up with for all nine years of my life,” she said.

