Fans Criticize VPR Alum Brittany Cartwright for Instagram Advertisement

“Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, exited the hit Bravo series following its eighth season, which premiered in 2020. The couple welcomed their son, Cruz, in April 2021.

Cartwright often promotes products on her Instagram account. For instance, on June 27, she took to her Instagram Stories to advertise for Collagen Peptides by Ancient Nutrition.

“New obsession guys, you have got to check out Ancient Nutrition Collagen Peptides. This product is amazing. It is a superfood supplement which is so good for you. It’s so great for your hair, your nails. Your skin, your gut, your joints. Everything. It’s so easy to incorporate into your daily routine,” said the mother of one.

She also claimed that she has noticed an improvement in her skin, nails, and hair since using the product.

On June 28, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Cartwright’s Instagram Story on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“Brittany is not convincing on selling a product,” read the caption of the post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions on the Instagram Story

Several commenters shared their thoughts on the matter.

“Omg you guys. This product is amazing… followed by every other sentence ending in ‘is amazing’ or an ‘I absolutely love it’. And ending with ‘so check it out y’all,’” wrote a commenter.

“I’m not sure if it’s the yelling at the camera, the extreme camera angle or what but she is not very convincing. Which brings me to my next point.. People know influencers don’t even use the products they are just ‘selling’ it to make a buck. So do people still buy stuff bc they were persuaded by an ‘influencer’?? (I would like to avoid comments on her appearance, as I feel like that’s brought up all the time),” added another.

“I am so so over shilling culture,” shared a different person.

“Tell me you don’t have a stable income without telling me… Brittany: ‘Hey Y’ALL,’” commented a Reddit user.

“So sick of her selling everything and anything. She’s a complete joke,” stated a Bravo fan.

“Not sure I want to follow advice of someone who married jax. yikes,” chimed in a sixth person.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During a June 2022 interview on the “Betches Moms” podcast, Cartwright shared that she does occasionally miss being on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Like whenever your friends are out doing something all together and you can’t be there because they are filming it’s kind of weird. So I feel like stuff like that I do miss,” stated the former reality television personality.

She then shared that she did not intend on being a Bravo star.

“I never thought I would be a part of this kind of world so I’m still just thankful for the time that I had on there and now I’m just enjoying being able to spend so much time with my son. I get to be with him every single day and I don’t have to worry about leaving and doing things. And I’m just very grateful for that part. I definitely get a little fomo at times, for sure,” stated Cartwright with a laugh.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Calls Lisa Vanderpump ‘Crafty’ in Response to PK & Dorit Kemsley Text Claims