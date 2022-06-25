PHOTO: Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss in a Green Swimsuit

In January 2022, Jenny Craig announced that former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright was the company’s newest spokesperson.

Cartwright gave birth to her first child, a son named Cruz, in April 2021, and was struggling to get her pre-baby body back — so she agreed to give Jenny Craig a shot.

“My weight loss and fitness journey has been no secret since having Cruz—I’ve tried EVERYTHING. It is something I’ve struggled with and continues to be a goal I’m working toward. Being my healthiest is my top priority as a new mom, and the support of Jenny Craig is going to get me there,” Cartwright previously said in a statement.

So far, Jenny Craig has worked for Cartwright. Since the initial announcement, she has lost more than 30 pounds. On June 19, 2022, Cartwright shared a photo of herself wearing a one-piece bathing suit and showing off the latest photo of her transformed body since starting the company’s Max Up program.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cartwright Spent Father’s Day With Her Husband & Friends Poolside

Cartwright and Taylor hosted some friends on Father’s Day and they all enjoyed time in the Cauchi family pool. Joining them were Lala Kent and her daughter, Ocean, Scheana Shay and her husband-to-be Brock Davies, along with their daughter Summer, and the newly single Tom Schwartz (not pictured in Cartwright’s post).

Cartwright chose a green one-piece that featured a low cut front with a tie at the waist for the occasion. The swimsuit looked comfortable and appeared to hit Cartwright in all of the right places, showing off her curves and her toned body.

The comments section of the post filled with fans wishing Taylor a happy Father’s Day, but some fans couldn’t help but let Cartwright know that she looked fabulous.

“You look great! @brittany,” one comment read.

“Brittany you look great too,” someone else added.

“Super cute swimsuit,” a third person wrote.

“Love how Britt is always so joyous and natural,” read a fourth comment.

Cartwright Has Upped Her Weight Loss Goal

Cartwright set an initial goal for herself when she joined Jenny Craig; she wanted to lose 30 pounds. By sticking with the program, Cartwright was able to take off 34 pounds in four months, so she has upped her goal to 40 pounds.

“It’s been absolutely incredible,” Cartwright said on her Instagram Stories in May 2022. “I’ve only got six more pounds to go. I’m so proud of myself. I’m so proud of my journey. It has worked amazing for me. The MaxUp program has been incredible. My coach is incredible. It’s so motivating. It’s so easy to stay on track,” Cartwright added.

Once Cartwright reaches her goal, she may have another plan to fulfill: She wants to get pregnant. On the June 13, 2022, episode of the “Betches Moms” podcast, Cartwright opened up giving Cruz a sibling.

“I miss being pregnant now,” she admitted, though she said that she wants to enjoy her weight loss for a little while longer before she and her Taylor try for baby no. 2.

