Brittany Cartwright Is ‘Thankful to Be Here’ Following Health Scare

Brittany Cartwright of “Vanderpump Rules” fame has provided fans with an update on her health after she took a trip to the hospital. The former reality star shared a message on her Instagram Stories on February 12, 2023, several hours after she posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed.

“Hey everybody. I just want to say that I appreciate all of the well wishes and all the prayers that were sent to me. I’m doing so much better. I’m at home now, just in time for the Rihanna concert with some of my friends,” Cartwright said, joking about the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

The mom of one appeared in good spirits as she filmed herself outside. She was dressed casually in a plaid button down top, and had her hair up in a bun.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Cartwright and has not heard back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brittany Cartwright Says She’s in a ‘Much Better Place’

Although Cartwright hasn’t shared the reasons behind her hospital visit, she has let her fans know that she is completely fine and everything checked out.

“The babies are all playing so I’m so grateful. I thank the Lord that I’m okay. I’m not going to go in too much detail about what was going on with me, but all my tests came back clean so I’m in a much better space now and I’m feeling wonderful,” she said on her Instagram Stories.

Cartwright appeared excited to spend the day with her friends and their kids, but wanted to be sure to take a minute to thank those who prayed for her — and to reassure them that she is okay.

“I just want to say that I’m so thankful to be here and I just love you guys and everything is okay,” she added.

Jax Taylor Hasn’t Spoken Out About Brittany Cartwright’s Health

Cartwright’s husband Jax Taylor hasn’t posted anything about his wife’s hospital visit or her health scare. Taylor has been active on Twitter over the past few days, but has been sharing his own thoughts, quotes, and jokes, and hasn’t mentioned his wife at all.

On February 10, 2023, Taylor confirmed that he’s going to be on the new E! series “House of Villains.”

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever been apart of in my life but having a lot of fun…..” he tweeted.

In the time since, he has responded to a handful of people who have responded to the news that he’s going to return to reality television three years after his “Vanderpump Rules” departure.

“I’ll be watching. I mean how could I not with @mrjaxtaylor in the mix. They call him a ‘Villain.’ And I just keep thinking of him as Gaston. A Halloween or cosplay costume that needs to happen now. twitter.com/Challengeteamt…” one fan tweeted. Taylor responded with a crying with laughter emoji.

Taylor has been teasing a return to television for several months.

“Why not move? You’ve complained about Cali for a long while now, you’re no longer on the show, why not get a fresh start somewhere else?” a Twitter user asked Taylor in March 2022.

“Because we got new projects in the works here… [TV] will be back soon. Only reason why I am still here, he replied at the time.

