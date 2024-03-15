Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Get Into Disagreement About His Behavior Amid Separation

Brittany Cartwright & Kristen Doute Offered Jax Taylor Advice
During the March 14 “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany” episode, Cartwright stated that Taylor is “going to work on [himself]” to change his behavior. He stated that while he intends to make changes, “it’s tough” to do so in his mid-40s. Cartwright and Doute both replied, “No it’s not.”
Cartwright, who is the mother of Taylor’s 2-year-old son, Cruz, also stated that she believed Taylor’s behavior recently regressed.
“You were already on a good path. And changing already. You became a father. And did a bunch of really good work on yourself. And it’s kind of like you are reverting a little bit,” said Cartwright.
Taylor also revealed he was unaware his arguments with Cartwright hurt their relationship.
“We’ll go after each other. And then five minutes later, I’ll be like, ‘Do you want something to eat? We don’t really let it sit and we move on from it. But little did I know, you were burying that. And I didn’t know that,” said Taylor.
In addition, Doute encouraged Taylor to follow in her footsteps and manage his emotions in conflicts. Cartwright interjected that she believes her estranged husband could better his behavior. Taylor replied that he believes taking medication could help him change.
Brittany Cartwright Said She Reached a ‘Breaking Point’ in Her Marriage
Cartwright opened up about her split from Taylor in a March 15 interview with People magazine. She shared that she and Cruz are staying at an Airbnb, away from Taylor. The mother of one stated that she reached a “breaking point” in her relationship with Taylor.
“Something like clicked in my head, and I was like ‘I need to step away from this situation. This is not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better,'” said Cartwright.
She also stated she took issue with social media users spreading rumors she announced her separation to attract more “The Valley” viewers.
“If people actually have watched me over the years and know my personality, they would know this is not something I would do for our show,” said the Kentucky native. “Like, I’m all about family. I’m all about marriage. I’ve been about that my entire life. So this is something real that I really needed to step back from.”
Jax Taylor Discussed His Separation in a March 14 Interview
While speaking to Us Weekly on March 14, Taylor discussed his and Cartwright’s separation. He stated that while the estranged couple is “separated,” he and his estranged wife have a cordial relationship. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star also denied rumors that he was unfaithful in his marriage.
“I want people to know that it is possible to coparent and run businesses and be okay with each other. Not everybody just gets divorced because they cheated,” said Taylor. “Believe it or not, that was not the case. I know it’s shocking. We’re just not communicating right now, and that’s all there is to it.”
“The Valley” airs on March 19 on Bravo.