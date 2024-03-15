Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Get Into Disagreement About His Behavior Amid Separation

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright and her estranged husband Jax Taylor discussed his behavior on and off camera on the March 14 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.”

While recording the podcast episode, alongside their castmate Kristen Doute, Cartwright suggested she did not appreciate how Taylor behaves during arguments. Taylor, who is separated from Cartwright, stated that he believed “there’s definitely something wrong with [his] brain” when he argues, specifically with his “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Valley” co-stars.

“Especially when I get backed into a corner and they are all coming at me. Especially when a lot of them are being hypocritical. And let’s be honest everyone on this show has pretty much done everything. We’ve all done the same thing. So any time they are yelling at you for something, they’ve done the same thing,” continued Taylor.

Cartwright interjected that she believes Taylor is “the one who starts stuff all the time.” Taylor replied that he believes he does not “start it.”

“You can’t be like, ‘Oh I’m only like this whenever I’m backed up in the corner.’ Because actually you are the main issue a majority of the times,’” added Cartwright.

Cartwright also stated she believes her estranged husband “can dish but [he] can’t take it.” He replied that he disagreed with her assessment of his behavior.

“I can take it. But you are going to get an earful,” said Taylor.

Cartwright then said Taylor “hit it where it hurts” during arguments.

“You will dig in. And make people really feel bad about themselves,” said the 35-year-old.