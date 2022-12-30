Brittany Cartwright Sparks Speculation After Posting 4 Christmas Stockings

Christmas has come and gone and, like many Bravo stars, former “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Brittany Cartwright has shown fans her holiday decor at home.

On December 26, she posted a video of all her Christmas decorations inside and outside the house and captioned the clip, “I never want to take my Christmas Decor down.” Many fans agreed with her and also complimented the former Bravo star on the look of the home, but a few noticed that she had what appeared to be four stockings hanging above the fireplace.

The names on three of them were Brittany, Jax and their son Cruz but there was no name visible on the fourth stocking, prompting some people to speculate about whether Taylor and Cartwright were expecting a baby in 2023. Heavy reached out to the couple for comment.

Fans Speculated About the 4th Stocking, With Some Saying It Was for the Family’s Dogs While Others Wondered If the Couple Is Expecting a Baby

A few people noticed the four stockings in the video and commented on the post, “A stocking without a name???? Any announcements coming,” with a heart emoji. While another person pointed out that it was probably a stocking for the dog, someone else said Cartwright has three dogs.

One person wrote, “Decor is absolutely stunning!!!!! Great job @brittany !!!!! I noticed you have one of xtra stocking up that is nameless….. any announcements coming in 2023?” There were also a couple of threads created on Reddit discussing the four stockings, but one person said Cartwright is definitely not pregnant as “She was doing shots last week in one of her vids.”

Someone else wondered if Cartwright’s mother was in town as it might be for her. “I don’t want to admit how many times I’ve watched all their various videos showing these stockings (there have been a few) to see if a name tag was showing, and every time it’s turned around,” someone wrote, concluding, “They’re f****** with us.”

Taylor shared on an Instagram Live earlier in 2022 that he and Cartwright definitely want to have another child but were waiting a bit, as E! News reported.

Jax Taylor Opened Up This Week About the 5-Year Anniversary of His Father’s Death

The holiday period is also sometimes a difficult time period for the family as Taylor posted a tribute to his father on December 27, the anniversary of his father’s death. He wrote on Twitter, “5 years ago today I lost my idol, my best friend, my father. I miss you every day dad.”

The former SUR bartender’s father Ronald Cauchi died in December 2017 at the age of 61 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Since then, Taylor has shared memories about his father, who he described as his best friend. He’s also shared that his father was his role model and he wants to be the same dad for his son Cruz as his father was to him.

