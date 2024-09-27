Brittany Cartwright Gives Update on Dating & Future Babies After Split From Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright says she is enjoying the “single life” weeks after filing for divorce from Jax Taylor.

In a September 2024 interview with The U.S. Sun, “The Valley” star confirmed that she’s making the most of her unexpected status as a single woman. “I’m just having fun right now,” she told the outlet. “Nothing serious, but definitely enjoying the single life. I think I deserve that. And I’m liking the attention and having fun and things like that.”

Cartwright, 35, admitted she may not be ready for a “full-on relationship yet” after spending 10 years with Taylor, five of them married. “I have a lot of things I have to work on myself for as well because again, I never expected that me and Jax wouldn’t be together,” she shared. “I thought he was my lifelong partner. So I’ve got a lot of things I gotta work on myself. But I do feel really good, and I am enjoying being single, nothing serious right now. But, you know, it’s fun.”

In April, Cartwright told Us Weekly that the thought of dating felt “so weird” after being with Taylor for 10 years. But the following month, Taylor, 45, hinted that his estranged wife was dating. Speaking on his “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany” podcast, Taylor said, “Part of taking some time apart means exploring other people. …This is something we talked about, and we are on the same page. We have a couple of rules with it, but this is what we are exploring. … [Brittany’s] doing what she’s doing. I know it’s not out there what she is doing, but she’s doing her own thing, too.”

In July, a source told The Daily Mail that Cartwright was spending time with reality TV alum Tanner Courtad after meeting him at a “Bachelorette” watch party held at Jax’s Studio City. The watch party was hosted by former “Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson, who remained on friendly terms with Courtad after he was a suitor on her season of the ABC dating show.

Brittany Cartwright Wants More Kids But Isn’t Sure It’s ‘In the Cards’ For Her

In 2019, Cartwright and Taylor had a lavish 3-day wedding celebration at Kentucky Castle in Lexington, Kentucky. The gala was filmed for the 8th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” In 2021, the couple welcomed their son, Cruz Cauchi.

Five years later, Cartwright told the Sun she’s not sure if she would ever “legally” get married again. While future kids could be a possibility, she isn’t sure about that either. “I’ve always wanted more kids,” she told the outlet. “I’ve always, always said that I love kids. I love being a mom. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. I would love to have a sibling for Cruz one day, but I just don’t know if that’s in my cards right now.”

Cartwright and Taylor argued over expanding their family in the first season of “The Valley.” In the episode “The #1 Gossip in the Group,” Taylor backpedaled on previous plans to try for a second child.

“But we already said we’re having another child. We are starting and we’re trying. Soon,” Cartwright informed her husband.

In a confessional, Cartwright said she and Taylor “had a plan” about expanding their family. “Why in the world is he doing this to me?” she said. “I just feel like I don’t even know him right now. He is just completely blindsiding me.”

Taylor explained in his own confessional that he felt another child would strain their struggling marriage even more.

Jax Taylor Has Also Talked About Dating & Kids

After his separation from Cartwright, Taylor vowed to never date. In May 2024 he told The Daily Dish, “I’m not dating. I’m not gonna ever date, no If things don’t work out between Brittany and I, I will never ever date or get married again.”

A few weeks later, Taylor went on a three-hour lunch date with 32-year-old model Paige Woolen, Page Six reported.

He addressed the date on the “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany’ podcast on May 31. “I am not — I repeat not — dating anybody,” he clarified. “I was seen out with someone, and it was strictly lunch. Obviously, Brittany and I are separated and have been for a long time. I want to make that very clear. We’ve been separated for a long time.”

“I am not dating anybody—nor do I plan on dating anybody,” he added. “I don’t know if I am ready to start the dating thing again, I don’t think I am. We are just hanging out right now with whoever. I know Brittany is probably doing her own thing too. We are in agreement about it.”

On the September 13 episode of “When Reality Hits,” Taylor also admitted he doesn’t think he will have any more children. “I don’t think I want to have any more kids,” he said. “I just want to spend all my time and energy on Cruz. …I think that the future I think I’m done with kids. I’m 45 years old, I’m at that window right now as if you do it you’ve got to do it now. And yeah, I think we’re going say no I’m not gonna have any more kids. And I guess this is the first time I’ve said this out loud.”