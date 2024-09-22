Brittany Cartwright Calls Out Jax Taylor for Misleading Instagram Post Amid Divorce

Brittany Cartwright called out Jax Taylor for posting an Instagram story to show off that all was good between them nearly a month after she filed for divorce.

Cartwright updated fans during a solo episode of her podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany” on September 20, 2024. In the episode titled “Rot in Hell,” Cartwright laughed off a post her ex shared that alleged that he did her a favor by getting her Halloween decor out of a storage unit.

Cartwright confirmed that she had all her Halloween decorations at her Valley Village, California home after getting them out of storage. But she noted that Taylor’s post was misleading.

“Jax actually did help bring my Halloween decorations to the house. And I saw that he posted a little Instagram story about that. Of course,” “The Valley” star said. “But the truth is, is that we let go of our storage unit. So we had to bring everything from the storage unit to the house. So, it wasn’t just Halloween decorations. It was everything.”

Cartwright noted that now that Taylor has moved out of their house and into his own apartment, she has a lot more space to store her belongings in her garage. “It will be easier for me to not have to get a U-Haul and try to get all these decorations out for every single holiday that I decorate,” she explained. “But that’s what happened. We stopped with our storage unit. So we unloaded all that stuff yesterday, but of course, I know he posted about it. But we won’t even go there.”

Jax Taylor’s Post Came Days After Cartwright Was Reportedly Upset With Him

In an Instagram story shared on September 18, Taylor shared a video of him walking toward a U-Haul truck. “It’s September and you know what that means, right?” he said in the clip. “It’s time to get Brittany’s Halloween decorations out. It never ends.”

He later shared a photo of a casserole and captioned it to say he’d never turn down a homemade meal. In the caption, he tagged Cartwright with a thank you.

Taylor’s posts were shared days after a source told Us Weekly that Cartwright was shown “graphic and explicit text messages” that he exchanged with another woman. Cameras for “The Valley” were reportedly rolling when Cartwright became upset over the texts.

Cartwright also commented on a photo of Taylor talking to a mystery woman during the finale taping. “That’s definitely not me, I don’t want him in my face,” she wrote of her ex.

The fan account @vanderpodrecaps noted that Taylor’s posts were “interesting” because Brittany’s posts make it seem like “she can’t stand Jax right now” but Taylor posts “to be like, ‘look! We are fine.’”

I feel like Brittany isn’t wanting to be besties right now,” the fan site added. Cartwright’s mom, Sherri, “liked” @vanderpodrecaps’ post.

Brittany Cartwright Previously Called Out Jax Taylor For Staging Things For the Cameras

Taylor is known for playing things up for the cameras. On the season 1 finale of ‘The Valley,” Cartwright called him out for agreeing to go to therapy only when Bravo’s cameras were present.

“Jax has been saying that he’s gonna go to therapy for years now,” Cartwright said in a confessional in the episode “Opening Bars, Closing Chapters. “The day before we pick cameras back up, he all of a sudden has an appointment to go see the doctor?”

On her podcast, Cartwright said it was difficult to film those scenes as her marriage was ending earlier this year. “That was an intense scene for me because you know we were done filming and we picked cameras back up just so that we could capture the fact that we had separated,” she shared. “Because obviously we want to be authentic to our show and … it was just a big change.”

“The fact that I had been asking him to get help for a very long time and you know work on things and try to get things better for a very long time… it just really upset me that I had been trying and trying and trying and then he calls the day before he knew the cameras were going to get picked back up to say that he has an appointment with the doctor the following day,” Cartwright continued. “And that just kind of upset me because I had been asking him to actually do that for himself and to do that for me and [our son] Cruz for so long and it seemed to me that he only did it because the cameras were there. And I was not going to stand for that, and I was going to call it out because that’s being fake.”

In July 2024, Taylor checked into a 30-day treatment program for his mental health. In. an Instagram update posted in early September, Taylor revealed that he was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD.