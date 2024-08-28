Brittany Cartwright ‘Could Not Look Past’ Issues With Jax Taylor Amid Divorce Filing: Report

Brittany Cartwright took a long look at her marriage before filing for divorce from Jax Taylor, and there were some things she reportedly could not look past.

On August 27, 2024, “The Valley” star filed for divorce from her husband of five years, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to The Los Angeles Times. Cartwright also requested primary custody of the couple’s 3-year-old son, Cruz Cauchi. She listed the date of separation as January 24, 2024, the outlet reported.

An inside source told People magazine that Cartwright filed paperwork to end the marriage “in order to move forward and put a stop to this tumultuous cycle” the family has been living in.

“There’s a lot that has transpired over the past few months that she could not look past,” the insider claimed of Cartwright. “This decision wasn’t made lightly but she feels adamant that it was the right one.”

The divorce filing came days after another insider told the outlet that the exes weren’t “capable of being in the same room together or being in communication with one another.”

“Brittany has reached her limit and remains strong to do what is best for herself and her son,” the insider said on August 20. “Going forward, she’s not interested in having anything to do with [Jax].”

On August 23, The U.S. Sun posted photos of Cartwright moving her belongings out of the Valley Village, California, home she once shared with Taylor. Cartwright has been living in an Airbnb since January.

Brittany Cartwright Posted A Glam Photo Hours After Filing For Divorce

Cartwright appeared to be in a celebratory mood amid her divorce filing. That same day she filed, she posted a glam photo to Instagram, with the caption, “Getting my sparkle back. ✨.”

The post came two days after he seemingly teased her divorce plans with glam photos. On August 25, she captioned two photos with, “Out with the old, in with the new.”

Cartwright received supportive messages from friends and fans.

“Shining bright baby!” commented pal Scheana Shay.

“Yes!! Love you queen Britt 🤍✨” added fellow “Valley” star Nia Sanchez.

“Happy for you girl!! You always sparkled, you are just sparkling more after getting rid of the trash,” another commenter wrote.

Brittany Cartwright Said a Huge Fight Led to Her Separation From Jax Taylor

Cartwright and Taylor first announced their separation in late February. In April, Cartwright appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and gave an update. She told host Andy Cohen what led to her decision to take time apart from Taylor. “We just had a horrible fight. And it was like a veil was lifted and I noticed everything wrong,” she said. “You know they always say like a woman can hit her breaking point and then it’s like hard to come back from that. It was just a very toxic situation that I felt like I needed to remove myself from.”

Cameras for “The Valley” briefly picked up after Cartwright left Taylor. In a scene from the finale titled “Opening Bars, Closing Chapters,” Cartwright opened up to her co-stars Janet Caperna, Michelle Saniei, and Nia Sanchez. She claimed that Taylor was “going out to the bar and stuff, coming home and having these horrible hangovers that would make him mean as a [expletive] snake.”

“Finally, after he’s already been screaming at me for hours… I packed me and Cruz up and we got the hell out of that house,” Cartwright said. “I just kind of hit this point where I started noticing everything that he did to me.”

Cartwright previously revealed on “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” that there were “several things that needed to happen in order for her to get back with Taylor. “I can’t say every single one of them. But there was things like, I think we should go to therapy together,” she told Seacrest. “No fighting in front of my son whatsoever,” she added of her conditions. “Partying, staying out too late, things like that.”

In July, Taylor checked himself into a 30-day treatment facility to focus on mental health issues. Sources told TMZ that the former SUR bartender was set to return to his Valley Village home on August 22. Taylor was also reportedly to resume filming “The Valley.”

As of this writing, Taylor has not issued a statement about the divorce filing, but the People magazine source said he is “sad” about it.