Brittany Cartwright Talks About Hooking up With Jax Taylor’s Friend

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright shared some details about her romance with her estranged husband, Jax Taylor‘s friend.

During the November 11 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, hosted by Bravo executive producer Alex Baskin, Cartwright clarified that she and Taylor “did not have a no dating in the friend group policy” following their January 2024 separation. As fans are aware, Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor, whom she wed in 2019, in August 2024.

In addition, Cartwright said she did not intend to “hook up with his friend.”

“It wasn’t planned. I wasn’t going to go after one of his friends. That’s not how it happened,” said Cartwright.

She explained that Taylor’s friend “was somebody that [she] felt like [she] knew,” which made her feel more comfortable about the situation. She also said she “always thought he was hot.”

“In our world, I feel like it’s so crazy, like how do you trust people? And I was single for the first time in L.A.,” said Cartwright during the interview.

In addition, Cartwright said she was not concerned about Taylor’s feelings.

“I was so mad at Jax, so I didn’t care if I hurt his feelings about that. Like why should I care? He never cared about how he hurt my feelings for years. He put me down, he did so much to me. So it’s like I’m sorry that you’re so upset about who it is, but at the same time, you didn’t give me attention, affection, or anything for years,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright also said she had flirtatious interactions with Taylor’s friend before they had a romantic moment.

“I could tell this guy was flirting with me. I was always flirting with him. He is very much my type. We were kind of flirting through DMs one time, I was just like, ‘Come over,'” said Cartwright with a laugh on the podcast episode.

Lala Kent Spoke About Julian Sensley in October 2024

Cartwright’s former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Lala Kent said Julian Sensley was the individual that Cartwright had “hooked up” with following her and Taylor’s separation in an October 2024 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” Kent also that she and Sensley “used to hook up” after meeting via Facebook.

“So this was going on 11 years ago. I met him when I first moved to LA. He was living in Hawaii, he’d come out, we would do the damn thing. And then he would go home,” said Kent on her podcast.

Kent also said she rekindled her romance with Sensley after breaking up with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, in 2021. Kent said while she was attracted to Sensley, she found him “a little bit intense.”

“I had literally just broken up with my ex, and he was already talking about procreating already,” said Kent on her podcast.

In addition, Kent clarified that Sensley “wasn’t [her] boyfriend.” She also said she and Sensley only ever kissed after they began speaking again after her split from Emmett.

“Never [expletive] him again. We would only kiss. But I would bring him on double dates, group dates. So that’s how Jax and Brittany know him,” said Kent while recording the podcast episode.

Kent also that after she “sent him on his way, he continued to be best friends with this group of guys,” which included Taylor and his “Valley” castmate Jason Caperna.

“Brittany starts hooking up with him during her separation with Jax. It comes out. Good for her. But yes, I introduced him to the group. That’s how everyone knows Julian,” continued Kent on her podcast.

Brittany Cartwright Said She Does Not Need a Boyfriend

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2024, Cartwright said she was open to dating.

“I’m just trying to have fun and see what happens,” said Cartwright to the publication.

Cartwright also said she does not “need a boyfriend right now.” She said she would like to “focus on” herself and her son, Cruz, 3, whom she shares with Taylor.

“The Valley” season 2 does not yet have a release date.