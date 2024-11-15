Brittany Cartwright Responds to Jax Taylor’s Claims About Their Post-Split Relationship

Brittany Cartwright is furious after Jax Taylor talked about their strained relationship on a new podcast.

After Taylor claimed on Bravo’s “Hot Mic” podcast that he hooked up with Cartwright months after announcing their separation, she posted an Instagram comment to confirm that any possibility of a friendship with her ex is over.

“Let me be clear,” Cartwright wrote. “I was trying to see if we can be friends for our son and obviously, we CAN’T🥱🤥🙄🙄.”

Cartwright and Taylor announced their separation in February 2024 after nearly five years of marriage. Cartwright has since filed for divorce and requested full legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz Cauchi, per People magazine.

Brittany Cartwright Can’t Wait to Set the Record Straight

Taylor went on a rant about Cartwright as he spoke with “Hot Mic” host Alex Baskin in November 2024. During the interview, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star accused his ex of wanting to see him fail. He also alleged that he continued to hook up with Cartwright months after their split.

“She says all these negative things about me but yet she’ll call me like two days ago, ‘Come over you want to have some drinks? Come over, you want to hook up? ‘” Taylor claimed. “Like she’ll go out and publicly humiliate me and call me every name of the book, but three days ago she’s like ‘Hey you want to come over and have dinner? You want to come over and have drinks? Don’t tell anybody that I’m doing this.’ So, people don’t know that she talks all this but then you know she’ll be like come over come and hang out.”

“I don’t mean to blow her cover,” Taylor continued. “But you know, I’m not all that bad. She wouldn’t be calling me over, she wouldn’t be saying ‘Hey let’s go to the pumpkin patch with Cruz. Let’s go to Disney with Cruz let’s take Cruz together to school.’ If I was that bad of a human being, do you think she would do all this?” he asked.

During the October 19 episode of her “When Reality Hits” podcast, Cartwright explained that a recent trip to a pumpkin patch was actually Cruz’s school field trip and she felt she couldn’t tell Taylor not to go. “It was great day, but Jax, like, just posted me [on Instagram],” she said. “Like, I think that he just wants everyone to think that everything is just okay. But like, we are trying to co-parent.”

Following Taylor’s latest remarks about allegedly hooking up, Cartwright teased a retort. On November 14, she took to her Instagram stories to write, “Oooooo I can’t wait to record my podcast this week.”

Brittany Cartwright Said Jax Taylor Has Not Changed

Things were amicable between Cartwright and Taylor when they first split, but that has changed. In August, a source told People magazine that things did not improve after Taylor checked himself in to an inpatient facility to work on his mental health.

“At this time, the pair aren’t capable of being in the same room together or being in communication with one another,” the source said. “Brittany has reached her limit and remains strong to do what is best for herself and her son.”

Cartwright appeared on Bravo’s “Hot Mic” podcast days before Taylor and claimed she didn’t see any change in his behavior while he was in treatment. “I don’t feel like he changed at all in those 30 days,” she said in November. “And the reason, I’m sure it will be on the show as well, a lot of rage texting and stuff was still going on the entire time he was in rehab.”

Cartwright said Taylor spent time in the inpatient treatment center sending her nasty texts and calling her names.