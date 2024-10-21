Brittany Cartwright Explains Why She’s Still ‘All Over’ Jax Taylor’s Instagram

Brittany Cartwright revealed why her estranged ex-husband Jax Taylor still posts photos of her on his Instagram page, despite the fact that she filed for divorce from him in August.

During the October 19 episode of her “When Reality Hits” podcast, Cartwright explained why Taylor shared a series of photos and videos of her at a pumpkin patch with their 3-year-old son, Cruz. The Kentucky native explained that she saw her ex at the pumpkin patch during Cruz’s school field trip.

“I have him blocked on Instagram, we’re blocked on each other’s Instagram,” Cartwright said of her husband of five years. “So a lot of people have actually came to me and said I was all over Jax’s Instagram and stuff. It was great day, but Jax, like, just posted me. Like, I think that he just wants everyone to think that everything is just okay. But like, we are trying to co-parent.”

Brittany Cartwright Said Jax ‘Begged’ to Go on the Field Trip

On her podcast, Cartwright noted that when people see photos of her with Taylor they jump to the conclusion that their breakup is a “fake” storyline for their reality show “The Valley.”

“This was my son’s first all-school field trip, so the entire school was there,” she said. “Scheana [Shay] was there with Summer, everybody from his class was there. Not even just everybody from his class, everybody from his school was there. The entire school was invited.”

“I just posted Cruz and like a picture of me and him together because it was so cute. Like he had the best time ever,” she said. “[Jax] like he begged me to go to the field trip and I’m like ‘Okay fine.’ Like of course, like this is for Cruz.” Yes, I’m all for that. Like at the end of the day, me and him being able to co-parent is the goal for all of this.”

Cartwright clarified that she hates defending herself when people see photos of her on Taylor’s special media pages.

“I don’t want people to think that I’m not being genuine. Like, I went through a lot,” the Bravo star said. “I never want anybody to think I’m being fake or that I’m lying about something or anything because that is not what was happening there.”

Cartwright added, “I was literally with my son at the pumpkin patch. I probably need to have a conversation [with Jax] because I’m not trying to put like false narratives out there. Because I feel like whenever this season comes out and everybody sees what I went through, there’s going to be so many people that relate to what I’m going through. Hopefully, one day we can be friends. It’s just not now.”

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Had an Awkward Encounter at Their Son’s Preschool

Fans may have to wait until “The Valley” returns to get the full story on Cartwright and Taylor’s divorce. In August, a source told People magazine that Cartwright filed for divorce because a lot of things “transpired” that she “could not look past.”

While they played nice at the pumpkin patch, Taylor and Cartwright looked very tense during a run-in at their son’s preschool in October 2024. According to Page Six, the exes were photographed talking awkwardly outside of the Los Angeles area daycare. In one shot, Cartwright appeared irritated by something Taylor said and walked away from him as he continued to talk. Another woman was also involved in the conversation.

On her podcast, Cartwright agreed Taylor is a “narcissist” and is trying to spin it for sympathy. “We see it, we hear it, and we are aware,” she said.