Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor ‘Straight-Up Lied’ on ‘The Valley’

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright is unhappy with her estranged husband and castmate, Jax Taylor.

Reality Blurb reported that Cartwright confronted Taylor for comments he made during “The Valley” season 1, episode 7, on the May 10 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.” According to the mother of one, Taylor “straight-up lied to everybody” when he stated she had informed him that Michelle Lally had “been texting guys” before she was legally separated from her now-estranged husband, Jesse Lally.

“You literally said to Kristen [Doute] that ‘My wife said’ … That’s what you said on the show. So you need to explain yourself,” said Cartwright. “Because I want to make this very clear — I never told Jax anything about Michelle. I never told anyone anything about Michelle.”

In addition, Cartwright stated that she believed it is “so unfair that now people are trying to say that [she] started a rumor.”

“I literally had no part of any of this. So I just want to make this very, very, very clear. Because I love Michelle,” said Cartwright.

Taylor then confirmed that Cartwright did not tell him about the rumors regarding Michelle Lally. According to the father of one, Doute brought up the rumors while she was intoxicated. Taylor also said Cartwright told him to not mention the rumors while filming “The Valley.”

“Unfortunately, we do film scenes that I do have to talk about things that are being circulated. So that’s how I brought it up,” said Taylor.

Cartwright also stated that “Kristen says that this is not how it happened.”

Brittany Cartwright Defended Kristen Doute During an Interview With Her Estranged Husband

Cartwright defended Doute during a conversation with Taylor on a March 2024 episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast. While recording the podcast episode, Taylor suggested he does not enjoy spending time with Doute, who was his co-star on “Vanderpump Rules” until the 9th season.

“She gets under my skin a lot for a lot of different reasons. Her ways of thinking and ways of doing things — I don’t agree with. And she pisses off a lot of people. She’s hard-headed,” said Taylor.

Cartwright interjected that she believes Doute has been “a good, loyal friend.”

“You’re too hard on her,” said Cartwright.

Brittany Cartwright Opened up About Her Separation From Jax Taylor in an April 2024 Interview

Cartwright announced that she and Taylor separated after nearly five years of marriage in February 2024. In an April 2024 episode on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Cartwright explained why she decided to step away from her relationship with Taylor, the father of her 3-year-old son, Cruz.

“We just got into a fight. And I was kind of like, ‘Okay, I’m packing up and me and Cruz are getting out of this toxic environment,” said Cartwright.

The mother of one also stated that she believed Cruz has been “thriving” since his parent’s separation.

“He’s actually doing really good. I think he’s thriving a little bit. That kind of breaks my heart. Because I feel like we’re just arguing in front of him. And that’s one of the main reasons I was like, ‘I have to get out of here,'” said Cartwright.

Cartwright made similar comments about Cruz’s reaction to his parents’ separation in a March 2024 interview with Page Six.

“He’s doing great. That’s what matters more than anything else in the whole wide world is him,” said the Kentucky native.