Bravo Star Reveals Why She’s ‘So Mad’ About Her Estranged Husband Moving Out

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright is opening up about her dynamic with her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, whom she filed for divorce from in August 2024.

In the November 11 episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Cartwright acknowledged that Taylor has moved out of their shared Valley Village home and into a townhouse, close to his friend and former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Tom Schwartz. Cartwright explained she was upset about the situation as she had to stay in different rentals for months because Taylor did not leave their home following their January 2024 separation.

“It was very unfair to me,” said Cartwright on the podcast.

She also said Taylor, the father of her 3-year-old son, Cruz, did not let her know he had signed a lease for a townhouse.

“It just makes me so mad. It makes me so mad. Again I have a rental that I had to pay for upfront. So whenever I found out that he signed a lease behind my back, didn’t talk to me about it, nothing,” said Cartwright during the podcast episode. “And he was living in the home, won’t let me have the house. I’m paying thousands and thousands of dollars to stay in these rentals. And then he ups and signs a lease without me knowing. And then low and behold, it’s right next door to Tom Schwartz. I was so angry.”

She clarified that she “wanted him out of the house.” However, she was angry about the situation as Taylor was aware that she “had paid upfront for a rental all the way until October 31.”

“That’s me wasting two months of money that I could be putting towards the house,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright said she believed her estranged husband “just didn’t think about [her] at all.”

“He should have waited until I was out of the rental and then moved into a place,” said Cartwright.

She also said she “was taking care of everything” at her rentals and their Valley Village home after they separated.

“He was the one who was screaming. And doing all these fights. And really horrible to me. But yet I’m the one who has to do everything,” said Cartwright.

In addition, she suggested that she believed Taylor rushed into signing the lease for the townhouse because “he didn’t want to miss out on living next to Tom.”

Brittany Cartwright Opened up About Leaving Her Valley Village Home

During an April 2024 interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Cartwright said she separated from Taylor after they “got into this big fight” in January 2024. She said she felt it was necessary for her and Cruz to get “out of this toxic environment.”

In addition, Cartwright suggested she would have preferred to stay in her Valley Village home.

“Jax is really stubborn so he was not about to leave the house. Even if I paid for the Airbnb, which I offered,” said Cartwright during the April 2024 interview.

She also noted that she and Taylor have separate finances.

Cartwright also shared how her son has been doing amid his parents’ separation.

“I think he’s thriving a little bit,” said Cartwright. “And that kind of breaks my heart. Because I feel like we were just arguing in front of him. And that was one of the main reasons I was like, ‘I have to get out of here.'”

Jax Taylor Spoke About Being Neighbors With Tom Schwartz

In a September 2024 episode of his and Cartwright’s podcast, “When Reality Hits,” which they now record separately, Taylor denied rumors that he and Schwartz are roommates.

“He has a townhouse that is next to mine, but they are completely separate. We have our own building. But we do not live together,” said Taylor.

Taylor also said that Schwartz, whom he labeled as his “best friend,” will help him out with Cruz.

In addition, Taylor said he decided to leave the Valley Village home because “it wasn’t fair to Brittany to keep getting these Airbnbs.”

“And plus I didn’t want my son to be bouncing around to all these places,” said Taylor.

Taylor also said the property is “secure” and “safe” for Cruz.

“The Valley” season 2 does not yet have a release date.