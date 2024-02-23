Brittany Cartwright Addresses Rumors About Her Marriage to Jax Taylor

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright is responding to rumors about her marriage to her husband, Jax Taylor.

On the February 22 episode of her and her husband’s podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” Cartwright stated that she was aware some fans speculated about the state of her relationship after Taylor went on a trip without her to Canada. She noted that some social media users commented on a picture that showed Taylor posing closely with their publicist.

“She’s our publicist. And a very good friend of mine,” said Cartwright. “A photo like that — people, I know were saying a lot of crap about it. But it really wasn’t that big of deal.”

The Kentucky native then addressed rumors that she and Taylor were having relationship issues.

“I will say marriage is hard. People go through up and downs all the time. And it’s completely normal. Sometimes people might need their space,” said Cartwright. “Sometimes they won’t. I just think that the media takes things and runs with it, without knowing the true facts.”

Cartwright also acknowledged that some Bravo fans believed that she and her husband, who will star in the upcoming series, “The Valley,” had fabricated relationship issues for publicity. She stated that is not the case.

“I just want to make one thing clear — that is that my life is not a publicity stunt. For anything,” said the mother of one. “We filmed ‘The Valley’ months ago, months and months and months ago. And we’re super excited for this to come out. There’s been so many changes that’s been happening in every single couple’s lives. Every single couple on the show. So I want to make that very clear.”

She also encouraged fans to “respect people’s privacy a little bit.”

Jax Taylor Addressed Rumors on Social Media

Reality Blurb reported that Taylor addressed rumors that he and Cartwright split on social media. On February 17, Taylor took to Instagram to share an image from his Montreal vacation. In the comments section, a social media user asked, “Is him [and] Brittany not together anymore?” When Taylor replied, “Why would you say that … I can’t take a trip [without] my wife for work,” another social media user explained that “gossip sites are saying you cheated.”

“Wow… after everything that happened… seriously,” responded Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Her Dynamic With Jax Taylor on ‘The Valley’

In an exclusive interview with Heavy on January 30, Cartwright spoke about filming “The Valley” with her husband. She stated that their dynamic together has changed since they last filmed “Vanderpump Rules” together in 2020. The mother of one explained that she and Taylor are focused on raising their 2-year-old son, Cruz. She also stated she was looking forward to fans to see her and Taylor as parents.

“There’s like a whole different way that people are going to see us because before it was just me and Jax,” said Cartwright. “And living our lives, being crazy and whatever. But now, we’re parents and, you know, I think it’s going to be awesome for people to see us that way.”

New “Vanderpump Rules” episodes air on Tuesdays on Bravo. “The Valley” does not yet have a release date.