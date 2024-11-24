Brittany Cartwright Responds to Jax Taylor‘s Claims About Post Split Relationship

Brittany Cartwright set the record straight on comments Jax Taylor made about their post-split relationship—and she made it clear that her side is the “truth.”

On the November 22, 2024 episode of the “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany” podcast, Cartwright alleged that her soon-to-be ex-husband lied about continuing to go to therapy after exiting a mental health treatment center over the summer.

Cartwright also claimed that when he was in the treatment facility, Taylor would have hate-bombing outbursts. “He would love bomb me and then rage text me,” “The Valley” star alleged, adding that it only stopped because she blocked his phone number two weeks before he got out of the rehab.

Brittany Cartwright Addressed Jax Taylor’s Claim That She Asked to Hook Up With Him

Cartwright and Taylor announced their separation in February 2024 after nearly five years of marriage. Their split has become increasingly volatile. Cartwright filed for divorce in July 2024.

During an interview on Bravo’s “Hot Mic” podcast , Taylor insinuated that he continued to hook up with his ex months after their split. “She’ll call me, like two days ago, ‘Come over you want to have some drinks? Come over, you want to hook up?’” the former “Vanderpump Rules” star claimed of Cartwright. “Like she’ll go out and publicly humiliate me and call me every name of the book but three days ago she’s like ‘Hey you want to come over and have dinner? You want to come over and have drinks? Don’t tell anybody that I’m doing this.’”

“So, I don’t mean to blow her cover,” Taylor continued. “But you know, I’m not all that bad [or] she wouldn’t be calling me over.”

On her podcast, Cartwright noted it didn’t surprise her that Taylor exaggerated the story. “Of course, he’s going to want to throw me under the bus,” she said. “He’s going to say ‘Brittany texted me about hooking up so I must not be that bad of a person.’”

“Jax actually texted me first, saying he wanted to hook up,” she claimed. “It did not happen. I had a weak moment, one time…where I was like ‘Maybe we should, just a hate [expletive]. But it did not happen, we did not hook up. But he said it to me first. It was a one-time thing, he said it to me first, and it never happened. I want to make sure that is very, very clear,” the Kentucky native added.

Brittany Cartwright Accused Jax Taylor of Lying About Other Things After Their Split

After the “Hot Mic” podcast dropped, Cartwright posted a comment on an Instagram clip of Taylor claiming she had reached out to him to “hook up” a few days earlier. “Let me make this clear. I was trying to see if we can be friends for our son and obviously we CAN’T,” she wrote. “We did NOT [hook up]. Let’s be clear on that too lol,” she also wrote.

Taylor also claimed he requested a mediator for him and Cartwright while he was in rehab.

“HahaHAHAAH LIES,” she wrote on Instagram.

According to Page Six, Taylor admitted he was having a difficult time following his and Cartwright’s dueling podcasts. After she appeared on Bravo’s “Hot Mic” podcast and alleged that he hasn’t changed at all since going to rehab, Taylor shared cryptic posts to reveal he was going through a “rough time.”