Bravo Star Says Her Estranged Husband Was ‘Spiraling’ After Their Separation

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright opened up about her relationship with her estranged husband, Jax Taylor.

During the November 11 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Cartwright said she did not expect to file for divorce from Taylor. She said she “always thought that we would always be together.” Cartwright also said she initiated her separation from Taylor, the father of her 3-year-old son, Cruz, because she wanted his behavior to change.

“I thought that would wake him up. And make him start trying and start changing. And doing the simple things I asked. Go to therapy. Stop partying so much. Be nice to me,” said Cartwright during the interview.

She said, however, that Taylor, “just never pulled through,” causing her to end their relationship for good in August 2024.

“I just realized that he was never going to change. He’s actually spiraling and getting worse throughout our separation. So it kind of did the opposite,” said Cartwright during the interview. “He’s going to all these appearances, and all these nights out at the bars. And just doing all these things. The girls and the drinking and the partying. And it was just constant. Like, he was not changing at all.”

She also said that Taylor had “a horrible blowup” that happened “two days before [they] started to film” the second season of “The Valley.” She said the situation “was too much.”

“I was done at that point,” said Cartwright.

In addition, she said a week before Taylor had the “blowup,” he and Cartwright were “trying to get back together.”

Cartwright also said her estranged husband has “a huge temper.”

“The things he was saying, the things he was doing, just continually got worse. And it just got so bad that I couldn’t deal anymore,” said Cartwright during the podcast episode.

Jax Taylor Seemed to Reference His ‘Blowup’

Taylor seemed to have referenced his “blowup” during the November 14 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast. According to Taylor, he discovered Cartwright and his friend Julian Sensley had a romance after their January 2024 separation. Taylor also suggested he believed Sensley and Cartwright had eventually ended their flirtation.

In addition, Taylor said that he and Cartwright had discussed rekindling their romance during the summer of 2024. Taylor said that after their conversation, he found out that Cartwright was still in communication with Sensley and had been sending him explicit pictures of herself. Taylor said when he made the discovery he “lost it” and “threw furniture.”

Jax Taylor Went to an In-Patient Facility During the Summer of 2024

While recording the November 14 “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast episode, Taylor said he checked into an in-patient facility for 30 days, two days after he got upset with Cartwright about her romance with Sensley.

On September 2, Taylor took to his Instagram account to discuss his experience at the facility. According to Taylor, he was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

During the November 11 “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast episode, Cartwright said she did not believe Taylor changed his behavior following his stay at the in-patient facility. Taylor responded to Cartwright’s comment during the November 14 “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast episode. Taylor said he has changed and noted that he is now on medication to help better his mental health. In addition, he said he believes Cartwright made the comment to “hit below the belt” because “she is upset” with him for how he treated her.

Jax Taylor Said Tom Sandoval Checked in on Him During His Mental Health Facility Stay

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2024, Taylor said he was taking his separation from Cartwright “day by day.” In addition, he said he is focused on his son’s well-being.

“I’m just kind of checking in on my mental health. The most important thing about all this is my son. So just making sure he’s okay and he’s happy. That’s all that matters,” said Taylor to the publication.

In addition, Taylor said that his former “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Tom Sandoval has been a source of support.

“It was unexpected. When I was in my mental health facility, he was the one that called me the most. I love him,” said Taylor during the Us Weekly interview.