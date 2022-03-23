Fans Think Brittany Cartwright’s ‘Sweet’ Photo of Jax Taylor Was ‘Staged’

Fans are doubtful that former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright caught a candid moment between father and son and are claiming it was staged.

Cartwright shared an Instagram Story photo of her husband Jax Taylor sleeping next to their young son, Cruz. But fans didn’t think the snap was as spontaneous as Cartwright made it out to be.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Slammed Brittany Cartwright for Staging the ‘Sweet’ Moment and Bragging About Having a Fitting ‘Gross. Vom Inducing’

In a Reddit thread titled “You know this was staged” fans discussed the photo which was captioned, “Just finished a fitting and came back to this.”

“There’s no way Jax sleeps with his mouth closed,” another fan wrote.

“Hahaha!!! I swear Ajax has to be one of the most transparent people I’ve ever seen,” someone else wrote. “And I don’t mean transparent in a good way- I mean it in a cringey way.”

“The pathetic part is there’s literally 0% chance this wasn’t staged,” someone commented.

“The guy can’t even act a simple ‘sleeping scene’,” someone wrote. Another fan commented saying, “His fist is clenched at the muscles in his face are not relaxed.”

“You’re telling me she entered that house with their yappy a** dogs and it wouldn’t have woken them up? Fake a** photo,” another fan reacted.

“Gross. Vom inducing,” a fan commented.

Some fans went after Cartwright for her mentioning a fitting in the caption.

“Why tf is Britney having ‘fittings’? You’re not a famous! No one cares,” someone commented.

“Trying on clothes at JCPenney is not a fitting, bratney,” another fan wrote.

One fan did stick up for the couple, explaining that while it was probably staged, it was still sweet.

We are big big safe sleep advocates but my husband wanted to recreate a photo of his dad asleep with him on his chest so we did it using our child and him pretending to sleep,” the commenter wrote. “Edit to say. I do think Jax is faking sleep but I bet their son really did fall asleep like that and they just wanted a sweet pic.”

“Haha omg aside from how fucking staged this photo is my biggest question is fittings for what???” a fan commented.

Fans Also Slammed Jax Taylor for His Hair in the Photo ‘It Looks Like a Cheap Wig’

“Jax is so staged there. You can tell he isn’t really sleeping,” a fan commented on the thread. “And the hair. Omg classic Karen ‘do! I can just hear KFC: ‘ya’ll per-tend like yer sleepin. I’ll take a pitcher. It’ll be so cuuuute!'”

Another fan mentioned the hair as well, writing, “What is going on with his hair? It looks like a cheap wig.”

“There was a story or IG post of him in the pool with Cruz and it made me think he has comb over,” another fan commented. “I think Jax might be going bald and is vainly trying to hide it.”

“The hairplugs are rejecting the host,” wrote a fan.

“Jax is not attractive. He just looks like Satan,” someone commented.

READ NEXT: Scarlett Johansson Says Her Movie Wardrobe Was Inspired by a Real Housewife