Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor Was Concerned She Would ‘Hook Up’ With A-List Actor

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright says her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, was concerned about her possibly interacting with actor, Tom Hardy.

During the June 20 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” Cartwright noted that she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Hardy’s 2024 film, “The Bikeriders,” on June 17. The mother of one explained she was excited to go to the premiere as she has had a long-time crush on Hardy. She shared, however, that the actor ended up skipping the event.

Cartwright also stated that Taylor kept messaging her, while she was walking the red carpet with her castmates, Janet Caperna and Michelle Saniei Lally. She said her estranged husband tends to get “jealous” when she goes out without him.

“You kept texting me last night saying stuff like, ‘What are you doing? Who are you with?’ ‘Cause you thought actually that I was going to find some magical way to be able to hook up with Tom Hardy at the premiere party. I was like, ‘What?’” said Cartwright.

Taylor stated that Cartwright teased that she and Hardy were going to get married.

“Then she texted me back, ‘You want to be a flower boy in our wedding?’ And I was like ‘You son of a [expletive],’” said Taylor.

Cartwright also stated she messaged Taylor that Hardy had proposed to her at the event.

“I said, ‘He just proposed to me. We’re going to the bathroom,'” said Cartwright with a laugh.

Jax Taylor Discussed Navigating His Separation on His Podcast

Cartwright revealed she and Taylor separated in February 2024. Following their separation, Taylor and model Paige Woolen have been photographed spending time together.

In a May 2024 episode of “When Reality Hits,” Taylor addressed rumors that he and Woolen are romantically involved.

“I am not dating anybody. I was seen out with somebody. It was strictly just lunch,” said Taylor.

He also stated that he and Cartwright have discussed dating other people.

“What we’re going through right now is tough. Marriage is not easy. We’re trying to figure out a lot of different things right now. Therapy. Separation. Maybe possibly dating other people,” said Taylor.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star explained that he and Cartwright are trying to “exhaust everything before [they] have to go down the divorce road.”

“As of right now, we’re on the same page with dating other people. That is okay,” continued Taylor.

Jesse Lally Opened up About His Separation From His Estranged Wife

Saniei Lally made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend, Aaron Nosler, at the premiere of “The Bikeriders.” As fans are aware, Saniei Lally and her estranged husband, Jesse Lally, revealed they were separating after five years of marriage in early 2024.

While speaking to Page Six in May 2024, Lally opened up about his separation. He explained that he did not initially feel comfortable romantically pursuing other people because he “felt like [he] was cheating.” He also shared that he wanted to spend time with his and Saniei Lally’s 4-year-old daughter, Isabella, instead of going on dates.

In addition, the father of one revealed he has been dating Lacy Nicole. He clarified that they are not labeling their relationship.

“I’m super happy right now. We’ve been great friends. We newly started dating. She’s just a very amazing person. And she’s like a beautiful soul,” said “The Valley” star.

He also shared that Nicole spent time with Saniei Lally and Nosler at Isabella’s 4th birthday party in April 2024.

“It was nice,” said Lally.