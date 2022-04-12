Jax Taylor Ridiculed for ‘Second-Hand Embarrassment’

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attended their friends’ wedding in Florida recently and the two former “Vanderpump Rules” stars took to social media afterward to share photos of their time at the event.

Taylor posted a couple of photos of the couple and wrote, “Having the best time in Florida watching our friends get married with my best friend, my partner in crime, my soulmate.. I love you with all my heart and I couldn’t imagine my life with out you. Thanks for making Cruz and I so happy…. We love you.”

Cartwright, on the other hand, posted several photos of the wedding party and the celebrations and one of the photos drew fans’ attention. In her Instagram post, the former Bravo star wrote, “Forever grateful to be a part of your beautiful love story! Congratulations Lyndi & Justin! Such an amazing weekend! I wouldn’t have missed it even if my eyes were swollen shut!”

The photo in question that had fans reacting was part of a series of photobooth photos and is the one in the bottom left corner of the below picture:

Fans Were Quick to Roast the Couple for the Photobooth Picture They Took Together

The photo was shared on Reddit, where several fans ripped the couple for their pose. Someone said, “Not jax looking like he’s trying to be salt bae.” Another commented, “What the f*** is this.” Someone said, “Yeahhhh why would they post this,” while another added, “Imagine thinking ‘this is a good pic to post.'” One person agreed, “And she CHOSE to post that.” Someone else wrote, “Why they look like Mario and Luigi?”

Another commented, “i have second hand embarrassment right now.” One Redditor wrote, “Brittany’s arm looks broken, and that’s the least of the issues with this pic.” Another agreed, “Did she photoshop her arm? Why does it look like that ?” Someone slammed the couple, “There is something about these two that I find so trashy, I don’t know what it is.”

Yet another comment stated, “Ewww I feel dirty looking at this picture.” One VPR fan wrote, “Oh, wow, … I’m so uncomfortable.” Another called it “cringy,” adding, “From her pose / facial expression to his face. Gross.” Someone said they didn’t like Taylor’s mustache, asking, “Who thought bringing the mustache back was a good idea?

One fan took to the thread to defend the couple, however, and they wrote, “It may be a cringey pic, but my first thought was ‘Aw, they’re hanging out together like a real couple!’ They have a kid now, so no matter how I feel about them as individuals, I can’t help but root for them to have some sort of healthy relationship for the sake of coparenting together or apart.”

Cartwright Was Admitted to the Hospital During the Trip Over a Kiwi Allergy

The couple’s trip to Florida for their friends’ wedding comes just a short time after Taylor revealed that his wife had to be taken to the emergency room over an allergic reaction to kiwis. He said they went to the hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, on April 3, but that Cartwright was doing fine.

The former Bravo star later shared a selfie of herself on her Stories and wrote, “Leave it to me to get an allergic reaction and end up in the emergency room on my friend’s wedding day.”

