Separated Bravo Couple ‘Can’t Be in Same Room Together’ During Filming: Report

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may have trouble filming future scenes together for the second season of “The Valley.”

Nearly seven months after announcing their separation, the married Bravo stars have hit a major roadblock in their relationship, and it could potentially affect filming during their Bravo reality show.

“At this time, the pair aren’t capable of being in the same room together or being in communication with one another,” an insider told People magazine in August 2024. “Brittany has reached her limit and remains strong to do what is best for herself and her son.”

The update on Cartwright comes just as Taylor is set to leave an in-patient facility after 30 days of treatment. In July, Taylor checked himself into a treatment center for his mental health issues. Sources told TMZ that the former SUR bartender would return to his Valley Village home on August 22.

Taylor also plans to resume filming the back half of “The Valley,” which started filming earlier this summer.

Brittany Cartwright Reportedly ‘Wants Nothing To Do’ With Jax Taylor

Cartwright and the couple’s 3-year-old son, Cruz, have been living in an Airbnb rental since early 2024. Cartwright and Taylor have not given the full reason for their separation just a few months shy of their fifth wedding anniversary.

In March, the Kentucky native told Page Six that she would no longer settle for how she was treated in her marriage. “We’ve been together nine years, and people stop appreciating and take you for granted after some time, and that should never happen in a marriage,” she told the outlet. “So, that’s what I’m trying to get back, and if it doesn’t come back, we won’t get back together.”

The following month, she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and admitted that everything with her and Taylor was still “up in the air.”

When host Andy Cohen asked for details on what led to the split, Cartwright said the two had a major blowout. “We just had a horrible fight, and it was like a veil was lifted and I noticed everything wrong,” she said. “You know they always say like a woman can hit her breaking point and then it’s like hard to come back from that. …It was just a very toxic situation that I felt like I needed to remove myself from.”

In August 2024, the People magazine source acknowledged that Cartwright was “supportive” of Taylor’s decision to step away from filming “The Valley” to seek mental health treatment and that the exes will “continue working together” once he returns home.

“Jax will be returning to filming ‘The Valley’ for season 2 after completing his stint at a mental health facility,” the insider confirmed, adding, “Brittany was supportive of Jax’s decision to seek help for their son’s sake. However, going forward, she’s not interested in having anything to do with him.”

Jax & Brittany’s Split Was Amicable at First

Cartwright and Taylor remained amicable when they first split up. In April, they celebrated their son Cruz’s third birthday together with a party at a trampoline park.

Cartwright told People the plan was also to continue recording their podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” together. “It’s a job for us,” she said in April. “We’ve got to make money for our future, for our son, for his future. That’s what really matters. We’re going to be in each other’s lives no matter what, whether we get back together or we don’t. So I’d rather be able to be around each other than absolutely hate each other. Let’s just pray it doesn’t get to that.”

During a June episode of their podcast, Taylor said his co-parenting and working relationships with Cartwright were working out well.

“People ask me all the time, ‘If you’re separated, why do you keep seeing each other?'” he said,

“Because this is what’s working,” he explained. “And we’re trying to exhaust everything else before we decide to call it quits.”

Cartwright even admitted she sometimes stayed at the Valley Village house she co-owns with Taylor. “We still like to do family things together,” she explained. “I know it seems very weird. But you know, there are other days where we fight really bad and we can’t even see each other. So it’s very weird and up and down.”

Cartwright previously revealed on “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” that there were “four things” that needed to happen before she’d consider moving back home with Taylor permanently. “I can’t say every single one of them. But there was things like, I think we should go to therapy together,” she told host Ryan Seacrest. “He goes back and forth. Sometimes he acts like he’s down with it, other times he doesn’t.”

“No fighting in front of my son whatsoever,” she added of another of her conditions. “Partying, staying out too late, things like that.”

Cartwright also told Page Six therapy was one of the main things she wanted Taylor to commit to. “We’ll see if he does it all, but we’ll also see if it changes anything,” she added.