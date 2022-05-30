Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor Would ‘Never’ Cheat on Her Now

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship was a rollercoaster when they were on “Vanderpump Rules,” but things appear to be much more stable now that they are married with child.

After marrying in Kentucky in June 2019, the couple welcomed their son, Cruz, in April 2021. Today they are focused on raising their son away from the reality TV spotlight.

Fan know that Cartwright was vocal about her weight gain during her pregnancy. She previously told Us Weekly she was “trolled” on social media by critics who compared her postpartum body to her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay, who all gave birth to their first babies in early 2021.

In a May 2022 interview, Cartwright addressed the negative comments about her baby weight gain and defended her husband against social media commenters who predicted he would cheat on her if she didn’t lose her maternity weight.

Since January 2022, Cartwright has been an ambassador for Jenny Craig’s Max Up program. In April 2022, she told E! News Daily Pop she was almost at her 30-pound weight loss goal.

Brittany Cartwright Defended Her Husband & Said He Loves Her As She Is

During a May 23, 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Cartwright described Taylor as an “amazing” husband and father.

“It’s incredible to see how much he’s grown,” she said. ‘I mean, I wish people could see it honestly because he’s just as grown up so much. He still got his same little Jax tendencies. He is still, you know, gonna be himself. But at the same time, he’s, he’s just grown a lot and he, I think he knows what’s important now, if that makes sense.”

Cartwright also talked about how she handled the “very tough” social media hate she received from body shamers during and after her pregnancy. Cartwright revealed that with the COVID quarantine, she had gained 20 pounds even before she got pregnant in 2020. She also denounced the perception that her husband has pressured her to lose weight.

“Absolutely not,” she said. “That is something else that drives me crazy. People were commenting and being like, ‘Jax is going to cheat on you because you’re so big.’ And like saying like horrible things like that to me. He never would say that to me. He would never do that to me.”

“He knew all that I went through,” Cartwright said of her difficult pregnancy and delivery. “He was there holding my hair while I was throwing up. He was there in the delivery room… and he just talked about how amazing, how beautiful it was and how strong women are. I mean, I think it like changed his view on women, honestly. Like he just kind of was just like amazed after I gave birth to Cruz.”

“I feel like it’s kind of obvious and the way that he like loves our son and loves me, I feel like it’s very obvious how he acts that he’s gotten so much better and our relationship has gotten so much stronger,” she added. “Every now and then we’ll get like stupid comments …I was gaining a lot of weight. People will be like, ‘he’s gonna leave you because you’re fat now you’re ugly.’ …And like, he thought I was more beautiful after I had that baby. … He just would not stop talking about how strong I was and how beautiful the delivery of our son was. And when you go through something like that together, it just makes you look so strong.”

Taylor’s Previous Indiscretions Were Documented on Vanderpump Rules

While Cartwright is in a strong relationship with Taylor today, that was not always the case. The former SUR bartender’s past infidelities were well known during the early seasons of “Vanderpump Rules.” When he was dating Schroeder during the first season of the Bravo reality show, he cheated on her with a woman in Las Vegas, and he later slept with her close friend, Kristen Doute.

In a 2016 appearance on Schroeder’s “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast, Taylor admitted he was only thinking of himself when he was younger. “It just became easy, it was like instinct,” he said of his cheating, per The Daily Dish. “And that’s really sad and that’s really disturbing that it almost became like I knew I was gonna do it. Like, it was just an OK thing. … I didn’t think about it. I just did it, and I didn’t care.”

Two years after Taylor and Cartwright started dating in 2015, he cheated on her with SUR employee Faith Stowers. The affair played out on “Vanderpump Rules.” According to People, Cartwright later said in a confessional that Taylor avoided her when he cheated.

“I feel like when Jax did cheat on me, I didn’t see very much of him, or he would try to be gone from the house a lot,” she said. “I’ve worked really hard to forgive Jax for cheating on me. And even though I’ve forgiven him, it’s impossible to forget.”

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Reveals He Wrote a Children’s Book