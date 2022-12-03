Brittany Cartwright Stuns in Christmas Photo With Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright set the record straight on her relationship with Jax Taylor—and she didn’t have to say a word.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star posed for a holiday photo with her husband amid rumors that there is trouble in their marriage. In the pic, Cartwright also showed off her trim figure after losing more than 40 pounds as an ambassador for Jenny Craig’s Max Up program.

Fans Reacted to the Photo of Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright

In an Instagram photo posted in November 2022, Taylor and Cartwright posed in front of a Christmas tree. The former SUR bartender wore a Santa hat, while his wife wore a white sweater with sheer sleeves and a red leather miniskirt. Cartwright captioned the photo with two Santa emoji.

Some fans were surprised by the photo and they reacted in the comment section.

“I thought you guys were getting divorced?” one commenter wrote.

“I read somewhere you two separated recently?” another added.

Cartwright and Taylor have been married since 2019. In April 2021, they welcomed their son, Cruz Cauchi. But according to The Sun, fans have been speculating about the status of the couple’s marriage in recent months after noticing the two rarely share photos of themselves together and that Cartwright hadn’t posted a photo with her husband since August.

In addition, Cartwright recently took an extended trip to Kentucky while Taylor stayed home in Los Angeles. He also reportedly told fans during an Instagram Live that he “needed a break” from his family, The Sun noted.

The new photo appears to squash any split rumors.

Fans Also Commented on How Great Brittany Cartwright Looks

Some fans skipped the relationship speculation and zeroed in on how great Cartwright looked in the Christmas photo after losing weight on the Jenny Craig diet plan and incorporating an exercise program into her routine.

“Brittany you put a lot of hard work in at the gym and you look amazing. Hard work pays off,” one fan wrote.

“You look so good together and Brittany you are beautiful. I can tell you have worked so hard to lose your weight… Go Girl!!!” another added.

“Beautiful Couple Brittany you got your body back fast!” another chimed in.

“Santas little helper is literally little and tiny. You look awesome,” another fan added.

Another commenter asked Cartwright if her weight loss has been hard to maintain through the holidays. The former Bravo star did not respond to the question, but in the past, she revealed a trick she uses to enjoy herself at a party without sabotaging her weight loss plan.

Earlier in 2022, Cartwright told ShowBiz Cheat Sheet that she sometimes “saves” calories on her points-based plan to use later in the day. For her birthday she said, “I skipped all the cakes brought to me at the end of the meals and let my family enjoy. I saved my calories for some birthday tequila shots instead!”

“Obviously, drinking isn’t good for weight loss but I wanted to celebrate so we took away calories from other things so I could make room,” she added.

