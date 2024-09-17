Brittany Cartwright Reacts to Photo of Jax Taylor & Mystery Woman

Brittany Cartwright has drawn a line in the sand with Jax Taylor.

“The Valley” star revealed she doesn’t want her estranged ex-husband in her “face” anymore. Cartwright’s comment came in response to a photo of Taylor at an afterparty talking to an unidentified woman.

On September 15, the fan account @cici.loves.you posted photos from “The Valley” finale afterparty. In the pics, Taylor was seen talking in very close proximity to a woman whose face was blurred out. “I may or may not will spill some tea later,” came the fan account’s teaser.

Fans reacted to the photos.

“Is the blurry lady Brit?” one commenter asked.

“I was going to ask the same question. Like is Jaxhole yelling at her?” another wanted to know.

Cartwright chimed in to set the record straight. “That’s definitely not me, I don’t want him in my face 😂😂🙅🏼‍♀️🙅🏼‍♀️🙅🏼‍♀️ ,” she wrote of her ex.

Cartwright’s remarks came three weeks after she filed for divorce from her husband of five years, and days after she reportedly was shown upsetting text messages while filming “The Valley” finale. A source told Us Weekly that at “The Valley” finale party, Cartwright was shown “graphic and explicit text messages” that Taylor exchanged with another woman.

“[Jax] has been spending time with several different women who he meets at his bar or the gym, ” the source told the outlet. “He is single, but it’s hard for Brittany and those close to Jax to see his actions. …He can do what he wants, but of course it hurts Brittany.”

Jax & Brittany’s Split No Longer Appears To Be Amicable

In February 2024, Cartwright and Taylor confirmed they had separated. At the time, Cartwright and the couple’s son Cruz moved into an Airbnb.

At first, things appeared to be amicable. Cartwright and Taylor came together to celebrate Cruz’s third birthday at a trampoline park. The exes also vowed to continue to work together on their podcast “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.”

Speaking with People magazine just after the split announcement, Cartwright explained, “It’s a job for us. We’ve got to make money for our future, for our son, for his future. That’s what really matters.”

“We’re going to be in each other’s lives no matter what, whether we get back together or we don’t, so I’d rather be able to be around each other than absolutely hate each other,” she added. “Let’s just pray it doesn’t get to that.”

In September 2024, Taylor told listeners that he and Cartwright were now doing the podcast separately “one week on and one week off.” “My goal is for us to come back and do this together,” he added, noting that he was getting “way, way, way ahead” of himself. “I want to be a divorce success story,” he added.

Cartwright’s divorce filing in August cited “irreconcilable differences,” according to The Los Angeles Times. The Kentucky native also requested primary custody of Cruz.

An inside source told People magazine that Cartwright “could not look past” some things that had transpired with Taylor. “Brittany has reached her limit and remains strong to do what is best for herself and her son,” the source said. “Going forward, she’s not interested in having anything to do with [Jax].”

On the September 13 episode of his “When Reality Hits” podcast, Taylor admitted that he rushed his relationship with Cartwright when she first moved from Kentucky to Los Angeles a decade ago. “I wish we didn’t rush our wedding as fast as we did,” he admitted. “I wish I would not have rushed my relationship with Brittany so quickly.”

He added, “I don’t think we got to know each other as well as we should have in the beginning.”

Brittany Cartwright Showed Off Her Revenge Body

During the first season of ‘The Valley,” Cartwright said she was no longer allowing Taylor to treat her poorly. On the season finale, titled “Opening Bars and Closing Chapters,” co-star Kristen Doute noted how Taylor called his wife “fat” and “lazy” and told her she’d have no friends without him.

Cartwright has admitted she didn’t feel good about her body after giving birth to Cruz. However, since filing for divorce from Taylor, she has appeared more confident than ever. In September 2024, The Daily Mail posted photos of Cartwright wearing Daisy Dukes and a Hooters t-shirt while out doing errands.

The mom of one also posted photos from the finale filming event for “The Valley.” Cartwright wore a tight strapless minidress as she showed off her revenge body nearly nine months after leaving Taylor.