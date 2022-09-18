Brittany Cartwright’s Latest TV Spot Dragged by VPR Fans

Brittany Cartwright has a lot to celebrate.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star has officially lost 40 pounds in six months on the Jenny Craig Max Up program. She became a spokesperson for the company in January 2022 and has been keeping up with the program, showing off her progress every couple of weeks.

Cartwright originally set a goal to lose 30 pounds, but after losing 34 pounds in four months, she set a new goal of 40 pounds — and she has reached it, officially.

“Now I’m looking and feeling like myself again,” Cartwright said following her latest achievement.

On September 5, 2022, Cartwright shared her latest commercial for the company.

“I’m so excited my new commercials with @jennycraigofficial air today!!!! This was such a fun day!! I feel so blessed,” she captioned the video.

“This is such a special day! We’re so incredibly proud of you,” read a comment from Jenny Craig’s official Instagram account.

Several people praised Cartwright for doing such a great job with her weight loss, but a different conversation played out on Reddit, where Bravo viewers ripped the commercial to shreds, and criticized everything from Cartwright’s eyebrows to the sound of her voice.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Bravo Viewers Criticized Cartwright Over Her Acting Skills

Shortly after Cartwright shared her commercial, several Redditors reacted to it on a thread. While many people said that Cartwright looks good, others focused on the commercial itself, and couldn’t help but share their opinions on Cartwright’s voice and her acting skills.

“I watched it w the volume off cuz I can’t handle it but damn she looks great,” one person wrote.

“I didn’t even listen to the sound and I know exactly what I sounds like. The acting, omg, f****** bloody awful,” someone else added.

“I had the video on mute and can already tell she’s overacting,” another Redditor said.

“I watched this with the sound off and even then I could feel Brittany’s voice scratching my eardrums,” a fourth comment read.

“Ok, not gonna lie, I watched this on mute originally and had an idea how bad it was. I watched it with the volume and it was so much worse than I thought it could be. Who didn’t stop her and say, ‘hey, you need to enunciate!’ The only word she separated was ‘delicious,'” a fifth Reddit user weighed in.

Cartwright Received Positive Feedback From Her Friends

Despite the negativity surrounding Cartwright’s latest television spot, Cartwright received a good deal of support from the people closest to her, including her husband, Jax Taylor, and several of her friends.

“So proud of you babe,” Jax Taylor commented on Cartwright’s Instagram post.

“Get it, mama. I’m so proud of you. You look absolutely beautiful! Always have, always will,” added “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent.

“Sooo proud of and happy for you Bitty!!” said Kristen Doute.

“Yesssssssss girl!!!!” wrote Scheana Shay.

Cartwright hasn’t revealed whether she will be setting a new goal to continue losing weight or if she will be moving into a maintenance phase.

READ NEXT: Brittany Cartwright’s Mom Shows Off 20-Pound Weight Loss