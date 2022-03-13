Fans React to Brittany Cartwright’s Jenny Craig Ad Posted on IWD

Brittany Cartwright became a Jenny Craig spokesperson at the start of 2021. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star often advertises for the weight loss company on her Instagram account. For instance, she uploaded an Instagram post “in paid partnership with jennycraigofficial” on March 8, which is International Women’s Day.

The post featured four pictures taken in what appears to be a backyard. The first, second, and fourth photos showed Cartwright holding her 11-month-old son, Cruz, who she shares with her husband, Jax Taylor. In the third image, the mother of one gave fans a better look at her ruffled black dress.

The reality television personality asked her followers, “What does a strong woman mean to you?” in the caption of the post.

“To me it means being kind to myself and others. Being true to myself and not letting the noise get in. It’s more than physical, it’s mental and emotional,” wrote Cartwright.

She then shared that she has been taking “a holistic approach to [her] wellness” by “eating well and staying active.” She also noted that “moments of weakness” have made her “stronger,” and that she “look[s] to other women who have come before [her] as inspiration.”

“To me being a strong woman means lifting other women up and reminding us all that beauty and strength come from within. The team at Jenny Craig has been a guiding light to helping me feel my strongest. This journey has been so empowering to me and if I can inspire just one other person to feel their strongest by documenting my own journey then I’ll be the happiest woman in the world. #internationalwomensday #jennycraigpartner #jennycraig 💝,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

Fans Reacted to Brittany Cartwright’s Post

Many Instagram users flocked to the post’s comments section to compliment Cartwright.

“Beautiful ❤️you are a kind and amazing strong momma ❤️,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Happy International Women’s Day ❤️ U look gorgeous as always 🔥,” added another fan.

“Sis you look so beautiful!!! You always create a safe genuine space for women and I am so proud of you for that! Happy International Women’s Day,” commented a different person.

“Oh Brittany!!! You look so gooood!!!!!” chimed in a fourth commenter.

A few Instagram users, however, were unhappy with Cartwright’s International Women’s Day post.

“It’s embarrassing that u took women’s day to make a post sponsored by Jenny Craig about being an empowered woman. We are more than our looks and insecurities from baby weight. Get some perspective 🤮,” wrote a commenter.

“Using IWD to promote a weight loss service is not the one. 😬 love you but this felt so out of touch,” shared another.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Her Jenny Craig Partnership in January 2022

Cartwright discussed her Jenny Craig partnership while speaking to E! News in January 2022. She suggested that she has received negative comments about her body after having her son in April 2021.

“It’s definitely hard to be judged because I feel like a lot of people are used to seeing me as a stick skinny little thing like whenever I was on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and you know, my body just did this amazing thing, created a human being and he’s absolutely wonderful, but my postpartum weight-loss journey is different than some of my cast mates and friends and everything, so I feel like I’ve gotten judged a lot harder for that,” said the reality television personality.

She also shared that she had “lost 7 pounds” within the first week of her partnership with Jenny Craig.

“I might not be back to where I was in the very beginning but I’m just super proud of myself for how far I’ve come and for my new journey. I’m being held very accountable because I’ve talked about it very publicly,” said the 33-year-old.

