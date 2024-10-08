Brittany Cartwright Had Secret Fling With Jax Taylor’s Friend: Report

Brittany Cartwright hooked up with a friend of her estranged husband Jax Taylor months before filing for divorce, a new report claims.

According to Page Six on October 7, 2024, Cartwright, 35, started a “casual” physical relationship with Taylor’s friend Julian Sensley shortly after her separation from Taylor in early 2024. When Taylor found out about Cartwright’s secret hookups with Sensley, he “went berserk,” a source told the outlet.

Sensley, 42, is a former basketball player who works as a model and actor. In 2022, he was rumored to be dating Cartwright’s friend and former co-star Lala Kent .

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Cartwright for comment.

Jax Taylor Said There Was No Cheating in His Relationship With Brittany Cartwright

Taylor and Cartwright first announced their separation in February 2024. In March, Taylor told E! News that no one cheated in the relationship. “There’s no cheating. There’s no infidelity anywhere. It’s just communication,” he said.

Bravo’s cameras documented the aftermath of the split for the couple’s reality show “The Valley.” In the season 1 finale, titled “Opening Bars, Closing Chapters,” Taylor talked to co-star Jason Caperna about his split from Cartwright. “There is no affairs, there’s no cheating or abuse. None of that,” he said.

The episode ended with Cartwright moving out of the couple’s Valley Village home with their 3-year-old son, Cruz, into an Airbnb.

Just as the episode aired on Bravo in June 2024, Taylor took to X to post a cryptic message: “You may want to ask Brittany who she’s been sleeping with for the past 4 months,” he wrote.

Taylor deleted the tweet a few hours later. He later posted a photo that showed Cartwright asleep with Cruz in her bed, prompting some fans to think Taylor was trying to prove that he was still sleeping with his wife.

When one fan asked if the photo meant he and Cartwright were back together, Taylor replied, “We are working things out.. what you saw was filmed months ago.”

Given the new rumor about Cartwright hooking up with Taylor’s friend Sensley, fans think the deleted tweet makes more sense now.

“Brittany made it very clear from the beginning of their separation that they were both free to explore relationships with other people should they choose to. Good on her for getting hers 👏,” one commenter wrote.

“I mean, separated is separated.. SOO👀,” another wrote.

“Bro code you don’t do that,” a third commenter noted.

“Now I really have no empathy for her. She needs to stay away from all of Jax friends. That is asking and wanting the drama,” another pointed out.

Jax Taylor Said Brittany Cartwright Was ‘Doing Her Own Thing’

Cartwright was with Taylor for nearly 10 years and married to him for five. In May 2024, Taylor said he and Cartwright had some “rules” about dating following their separation.

On an episode of his “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany” podcast in May, Taylor said, “Part of taking some time apart means exploring other people. We have a couple of rules with it, but this is what we are exploring.”

“[Brittany’s] doing what she’s doing,” he added. “I know it’s not out there what she is doing, but she’s doing her own thing, too.”

In a September 2024 interview with The U.S. Sun, Cartwright said she is “definitely enjoying the single life.” “I am enjoying being single, nothing serious right now. But, you know, it’s fun,” she told the outlet.

READ NEXT: Bravo Star Shares Photo From Secret Wedding