Bravo Star Announces Big Family News Amid Split

Longtime Bravo star Brittany Cartwright has adopted a kitten. She shared the news on her Instagram Stories on November 16.

“Cruzy and I adopted a kitten today,” Cartwright captioned a photo of the new addition. “Welcome to the family, Lola,” she added. She shared a few photos of the kitten, including one of her toddler son snuggled up asleep with her.

In another post, Cartwright shared that the kitten was adopted from Cats of Heaven on Earth and that her sister was still available for anyone who may be interested.

“Her sister is still up for adoption at @catsofheavenonearth in North Hollywood if anyone is interested. She’s so cute too it was hard to not take them both but we fell in love with Lola,” Cartwright wrote.

Brittany Cartwright Has 2 Dogs

The new Cartwright kitten will be joining a well-formed pack. Cartwright and her ex, Jax Taylor, have two dogs, Kingsley and Monroe, who have made appearances on their respective social media accounts.

So far, Kingsley and Monroe aren’t as smitten with Lola as Cartwright had hoped.

“You guysssss I’m in love,” she captioned a video of Lola playing on November 16. “Cruz is sooo happy!!!” she continued, adding, “working on the dogs to feel the same way lol if you have any tips please write them below.” She included a suggestion box for fans to offer advice.

Lola joins the family more than a year after Cartwright and Taylor mourned the loss of their third pup, Sophie.

“I am heartbroken to say that we lost a piece of our family early yesterday morning. Dogs are never here with us long enough, but I am so thankful I had this sweet sweet angel Sophie in my life. She made our lives better every single day and I already miss her terribly. She was small but mighty. I love you Sophie,” Cartwright captioned an Instagram post on March 7, 2023.

She and Taylor didn’t get another dog as many people tend to do when losing a pet. However, Cartwright decided to bring a kitten into the fold — and so far, she and Cruz seem happy with that choice.

Brittany Cartwright’s Decision to Adopt a Kitten Comes Months After Her Split From Jax Taylor

Cartwright has had an emotional year due to her split from Taylor, which she confirmed in February.

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys,” Cartwright said on the February 29, 2024, episode of the”When Reality Hits” podcast.

“On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she added.

In August 2024, Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor, per TMZ. The addition of the new kitten will certainly brighten Cartwright’s days.

