Brittany Cartwright Celebrates 34th Birthday in Las Vegas: PHOTOS

Brittany Cartwright celebrated her birthday early. Days ahead of her January 25 birthday, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star had an early start to turning 34 as she traveled to Las Vegas with a group of friends.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brittany Cartwright Posed With Kristen Doute & Other Friends During Her Birthday Weekend

In a series of posts on her Instagram story on January 20 and 21, Cartwright was photographed with a group of friends, including fellow “Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute, as they headed to Sin City. “Vegas bounddddd,” Cartwright captioned a pic from an airplane.

She later share photos following her arrival in Vegas, including a shot taken in a suite at the Palazzo Tower that showed off a room filled with red, pink, and white birthday balloons, as well as a tub filled with rose petals. Cartwright also posted a mirror selfie before heading to a casino at the resort. “Wish me luck to win some moneyyyyy lol,” she wrote.

Other photos and videos showed the group dancing and partying, and another featured the birthday girl at a restaurant with a large platter of sweet treats in front of her as her friends sang “Happy Birthday” to her. The second night featured a personalized birthday menu for Cartwright as the group visited Lavo Italian Restaurant & Lounge.

Doute also shared a group photo taken at Tao, located at the Venetian Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. Cartwright sat in the middle of the group as they playfully posed for the camera. The group included pals Zack Wickham, Elaine Ratner, and more.

“What happens in Vegas… ends up on instagram,” Doute captioned the pic.

A later video shared by Doute also included “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay joining in for the celebration. Shay also shared a pic as she posed with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars at the Palazzo during a glamorous girls’ night out. Another photo showed the full group of 10 who celebrated with Cartwright for her birthday.

“Best weekend ever!” Cartwright commented on the photos.

Some fans posted comments to ask where fellow VPR star Lala Kent was. Kent has remained close with Cartwright following her exit from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020, but she did not appear in any photos from the weekend birthday trip.

Brittany Cartwright’s Husband Jax Taylor Did Not Join Her in Las Vegas

One other noticeably missing guest from the party weekend was Cartwright’s husband, Jax Taylor. The reality TV couple wed in 2019 and share a 1-year-old son, Cruz.

Taylor explained his absence from the festivities on Twitter, writing, “Wife just left for Vegas for her bday weekend with the girls. Cruz and I are about to throw a party at the house, Moms gone, endless snacks cartoons and playtime!”

Taylor also tweeted an update to admit that he was having a “perfect Saturday” with his wife out of town. “Sleeping baby, football, hockey, delicious meat, wife’s in Vegas, perfect Saturday,” he wrote.

While the girls’ trip is a good reason why Taylor didn’t join his wife in Las Vegas, it hasn’t helped dispel rumors that the couple’s relationship is in jeopardy. According to The Sun, Taylor didn’t accompany Cartwright and their son on a trip to Kentucky to see her family in late 2022. But the former SUR bartender later posted to social media to clap back at buzz that the two are splitting up.

“We would never get divorced, we don’t believe in that. Not sure by people are saying that,” Taylor commented on Twitter in December 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Go Glam for Season 10 Cast Photo