Brittany Cartwright Gives Update on Relationship With Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump does not appear to be in touch with several former cast members of “Vanderpump Rules.”

In June 2020, original cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo reality show, and six months later, fellow OGs Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also announced their exits from the SUR-set series.

During Lala Kent’s April 28, 2022 Give Them Lala Live” tour date at Irvine Improv, Cartwright hopped on stage alongside Kent, Doute, and Katie Maloney, where they all dropped a few life updates.

According to a recap of the event on Reddit, in addition to playing games with fans, the group answered questions. Maloney confirmed she is still planning to open a sandwich shop with co-star Ariana Madix, the Redditor claimed. Kent dished that recently-single Maloney is getting more action than she is when it comes to dating.

But the biggest surprise came after someone asked if Lisa Vanderpump is “cool” in real life. The Redditor revealed that the group went silent until Doute said she respects Vanderpump as a businesswoman and that’s all. Then, Cartwright reportedly said that she wished that Vanderpump still talked to her once she was off the show.

Fans Reacted to Brittany Cartwright’s Comment About Lisa Vanderpump

Fans reacted to Cartwright’s comment, which made it seem as though she’s not on speaking terms with Vanderpump now that she’s no longer a “Vanderpump Rules” cast member.

“Interesting tidbit about Lisa not talking to Brittany anymore. Not surprising though,” one commenter wrote.

“Not surprised that LVP doesn’t talk to Bratney. She never seemed to like her,” another agreed.

“Interesting that they had next to nothing to say about Lisa. I would have thought the ones still on the show would have something vaguely positive to say,” a third commenter added.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Previously Talked About How Their Relationship With Lisa Vanderpump Has Changed Since Leaving VPR

There have been hints that Taylor and Cartwright’s relationship with Vanderpump has been strained ever since they announced they were stepping down from “Vanderpump Rules.” The couple played off their joint exit as if it had been their decision, but in an interview with Us Weekly, Vanderpump hinted that the Taylor and Cartwright were fired when asked if she was surprised by their decision to leave the show.

“Was I surprised what they decided? Well, if you put it like that, yeah. I would have been really surprised,” Vanderpump said in March 2021.

In March 2021, Taylor told fans on Instagram Live that he hadn’t spoken to Vanderpump since he and Cartwright exited “Vanderpump Rules.

“I don’t talk to Lisa now, I haven’t spoken to her,” Taylor said at the time, per Showbiz Cheatsheet. “She’s in her own world, and I don’t really … she’s another one that, eh, I could care less about. She’s in her own world. Nothing mean against her. I just don’t really care either way.”

During an appearance on the “Girls Night With Alexis Waters” podcast in June 2021, Cartwright also admitted she hadn’t talked to Vanderpump recently.

“I haven’t actually talked to her as much as I thought we would,” she revealed. “I love Lisa. I’ve looked up to her so much, always have. I’ve always been one of her number one fans. I thought maybe we would keep in touch just a little bit more. “

She attributed the disconnect, in part, to the COVID quarantine, and did add that Vanderpump sent gifts following the birth of her son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April 2021.

“She did send Cruz a bunch of beautiful presents,” Cartwright said of Vanderpump. “I don’t know, it’s weird because especially for Jax, they were so close for so long. It’s kind of weird not talking to her as much as we used to. But she definitely congratulated us and she sent us a present and everything. She hasn’t met Cruz or anything like that yet but hopefully, she will.”

At the time, Cartwright expressed hope that Vanderpump would eventually meet Cruz, but it appears that one year later that still hasn’t happened.

