Brittany Cartwright Reveals Status of Her Relationship With Lisa Vanderpump

Brittany Cartwright opened up about the status of her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump. In a new interview, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star admitted that she doesn’t keep in touch with her former SUR boss as much as she thought she would since exiting the Bravo reality show last year.

In December, Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor announced they were stepping down from “Vanderpump Rules.” While the couple played off their exit as if it had been their decision, in an interview with Us Weekly, Vanderpump later hinted that the two were fired. Earlier this year, Taylor told fans on Instagram Live that he doesn’t talk to Vanderpump, per Showbiz Cheatsheet.

During an appearance on the Girls Night With Alexis Waters podcast on June 21, 2021, Cartwright was asked about her current relationship with Vanderpump.

“I haven’t actually talked to her as much as I thought we would,” she admitted.

“I love Lisa,” Cartwright continued. “I’ve looked up to her so much, always have. I’ve always been one of her number one fans. I thought maybe we would keep in touch just a little bit more. But at the same time, it has been COVID and quarantine and all that stuff. “

Cartwright clarified that Vanderpump did reach out to offer her and her congratulations on the birth of their newborn son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, who was born in April.

“She did send Cruz a bunch of beautiful presents,” Cartwright said of Vanderpump. “She sent him monogrammed little sailor outfits and some really cute stuff. I don’t know, it’s weird because especially for Jax, they were so close for so long. It’s kind of weird not talking to her as much as we used to. But she definitely congratulated us and she sent us a present and everything. She hasn’t met Cruz or anything like that yet but hopefully, she will.”

Cartwright added that she still admires Vanderpump.

“I’m definitely still one of Lisa’s fans even though we’re not on the show anymore,” she said. “I think she’s amazing. I love her to death. Hopefully, we’ll get to talk and stuff more soon and she’ll get to meet Cruz and stuff.”

Cartwright Opened Up About Her Worst Memory From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Cartwright and Taylor have been vocal about the toll “Vanderpump Rules” took on their lives. On a recent episode of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast, Cartwright said, “For Jax personally, it wasn’t good” to remain on the show. “It wasn’t going to be good for our relationship either,” she added when speaking about the couple’s joint departure.

Cartwright elaborated on the Girls Night podcast as she looked back on her “worst” memories from filming so many seasons of the reality show.

“I hate to even talk about it,” Cartwright admitted. “Just like our relationship dramas that we went through very publicly. Jax messing up big time in our relationship and. You know that was hard to go through and it’s also hard to re-live.”

While he was dating Cartwright, rumors of Taylor’s cheating with fellow SURver Faith Stowers became a major storyline on “Vanderpump Rules.” The new mom said her husband’s mistakes took place long ago and that he is a changed man.

“It’s been like over five years ago,” Cartwright said on Girls Night. “It drives me crazy because he has like literally changed so much and he’s the best father, the best husband. Like I don’t even worry about stuff like that anymore. It kind of sucks that it still has to be brought up and stuff…but that was definitely very hard to go through. Especially on camera with a bunch of people judging and judging my decision to stay in the relationship and everything else. They don’t know everything about us just from watching a show. So it was hard.”

Cartwright Also Revealed Her Favorite Memory From Filming the Bravo Reality Show

While the couple’s hard times were shown on “Vanderpump Rules,” so were the good times, including their engagement and their wedding. Cartwright said it’s her dreamy 2019 nuptials at the Kentucky Castle and filmed by Bravo’s cameras that serve as her favorite memory from her time on the show.

“The best memory would definitely be my wedding,” she said. “I had my dream wedding getting married at the castle. And it was just more beautiful than I could have ever imagined. And now I can look back on that and see that for the rest of my life. We have the perfect document…we get to go back and watch all that. The wedding was definitely my best memory.”

Cartwright said her life has changed a lot since leaving “Vanderpump Rules” and that she “can’t imagine having to film” and leave her baby all the time.

“We have some things in the works that I can’t talk about just yet,” Cartwright teased of her and Taylor’s future plans. “But I don’t think it’ll be the last people see of me and Jax, I’ll just say that.”

