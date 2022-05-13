Fans Think Brittany Cartwright Looks So Different in Old Picture

Former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who wed in 2019, exited the hit Bravo series following its eighth season.

On May 7, a Reddit user shared a picture from Cartwright’s Instagram account, uploaded in 2012, on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. The photo showed the Kentucky native posing in what appeared to be a field. She touched her blond locks and looked directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

“Is this Brittany??! she looks like a comletely [sic] different person,” read the caption of the Reddit post.

Several commenters shared their opinions about the picture. Some Reddit users noted that they also did not recognize the “Vanderpump Rules” alum.

“Whaaaaaat?!? I can’t recognize her AT ALL,” asserted a commenter.

“No way that is her,” agreed another.

A few Reddit users shared that Cartwright’s eyebrows had altered her appearance.

“This picture just really highlights how far away those eyebrows have flown over the years,” wrote a Bravo fan.

“It’s the Botox eyebrows that drastically changed her,” shared a different person.

“nearly unrecognizable without the eyebrow halfway up her forehead,” commented a Reddit user, who included a screenshot of Cartwright from her April 2022 Jenny Craig commercial.

Some “Vanderpump Rules” viewers also listed different celebrities Cartwright resembled in the photo from 2012.

“I… thought this was Jamie Lynn Spears,” wrote a commenter.

“That is definitely Carrie Underwood,” asserted a social media user.

“Jessica Simpson pre-divorce from Nick Lachey,” chimed in a different commenter.

Brittany Cartwright Shared if Her Son Will Be Able to Watch ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During a joint interview with Us Weekly in 2021, Taylor and Cartwright spoke about leaving “Vanderpump Rules.” While Taylor asserted that he was ready to depart the series, his wife revealed that she would miss being a part of the cast. She then confided that she believes filming with their son, Cruz, 1, would have been difficult.

“I wouldn’t have been all in like we were the past five years, like we put all of hearts and soul into that show. We were very real and very open the entire time, we let a lot of our life out there. Having a kid changes your perspective of how much you want to put out there. Also people are just mean and mom shame and everything else. I would be scared for that part as well,” shared Cartwright.

The couple also revealed if they would allow their son to watch “Vanderpump Rules” when he is older. Cartwright shared that she believes he should only view a few episodes, as he may disapprove of his father’s behavior in the series.

“He’s not going to like a lot of things that [Taylor] did still. We’ll try to guard him from those episodes. We’ll let him watch like the wedding and when we first met and when I first got brought onto the show,” said the mother of one.

Brittany Cartwright Has Partnered With Jenny Craig

In January 2022, Cartwright announced that she was a spokesperson for the weight loss company Jenny Craig. During a January 2022 People magazine interview, the former Bravo personality shared that she planned on losing “at least 30 lbs.”

“I want to be the best version of myself for my son. Since having Cruz, postpartum weight loss has been a struggle and something I’ve been very vocal about with my community,” said the mother of one.

According to E! News, Cartwright disclosed that she dropped “27.6 pounds” while speaking to Daily Pop in April 2022.

