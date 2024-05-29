Brittany Cartwright’s Mom Responds to Jax Taylor’s Public Photos With Paige Woolen

Brittany Cartwright’s mom Sherri Cartwright had something to say about Jax Taylor ’s‘ recent outings with his new female friend Paige Woolen.

After “The Valley” star was spotted with the Instagram/OnlyFans model multiple times—including a party held at Taylor and Cartwright’s bar, Jax‘s Studio City—his mother-in-law responded to commenters on Instagram.

In a screenshot to a comment posted on the @bravocelebrities Instagram story, Cartwright’s mom seemingly responded to photos and videos of Woolen with Taylor, including one clip in which Woolen, 32, joked that she is pregnant.

“Just like all the rest. They want to be in the news then they send the pictures to Brittany,” Sherri wrote.

Sherri also responded to a commenter who wrote of Taylor’s new fling: “To be expected. Brit and her family basically forced had to marry her, he didn’t want her like that from the start but they all chose to ignore the signs.”

“No one was forced lady😡,” Cartwright’s mom fired back.

In March 2024, Taylor, 44, and Brittany Cartwright, 35, announced they had separated after nearly five years of marriage. Taylor was spotted publicly with Woolen multiple times over Memorial Day weekend.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Taylor for comment on his relationship with Woolen.

Fans Think Jax Taylor & Paige Woolen Are Being Disrespectful to Brittany Cartwright

In late May 2024, Taylor and Woolen were photographed together at a bar and as they headed to a three-hour lunch, per Page Six . The model also accompanied the bar owner to a birthday party for Jeremy Madix held at Jax’s Studio City. At one point, Woolen was caught on video joking, “And I’m pregnant.”

Fans reacted on social media. “Jax really flaunting that girl in front of everyone, how tacky. His divorce isn’t even final,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Ok Jax I get you’re separated and you can date. But to bring her to the bar you opened w your wife is pretty low,” another agreed.

“Brittany knew what Jax was before she married him. Look how he treated Stassi. He will never grow up. Why is he going on a date I thought they were trying to save their marriage,” another added.

On Reddit, some commenters agreed with Sherri Cartwright that Woolen could be looking for fame, given Taylor’s reality TV platform.

“I hate to be that person but in the war of ‘who can date someone hotter’ Jax will win every time. There’s a sea of young, beautiful women in LA desperate for ‘fame’ and Jax is a reality ‘star’ whether we like it or not,” one Redditor wrote.

Sherri Cartwright Worried About Jax Taylor Opening Up a Bar

Before Taylor opened Jax’s Studio City, he was vocal about how the business is bad for marriage. In an August 2023 episode of the “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast, the former SUR bartender admitted that he once described the bar business as “a marriage killer.”

Sherri appeared on the podcast and weighed in. “Jax told me in the years past that ‘open a bar, get a divorce,'” she said. “So I was not happy with it.”

But Taylor promised the Ventura Boulevard bar would be “a family affair” with his wife heavily involved. “I’m going to keep very close tabs on Jax to see how he’s doing with this process,” Sherri Cartwright said at the time.

When their split was announced less than six months later, Taylor insisted it had nothing to do with the bar. “Actually it’s one of the things that’s actually working for the both of us and is helping us,” he wrote on X on March 5. “We love our bar. Has zero to do with that or drinking. It’s communication. I don’t know one married couple that hasn’t gone through what we are going through.”

