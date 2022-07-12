Brittany Cartwright Clears Up Confusion, Reveals Upcoming Plans to Move Out of California

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are thinking about moving out of California though they aren’t exactly sure when they’ll take the leap.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars are both from other parts of the country and don’t have much family on the west coast. This is, however, just one of the reasons that they want to move.

In May 2022, someone shared a Cameo of Taylor in which he said that he and Cartwright were moving to Florida.

“We’re going to be moving there shortly,” Taylor said in a clip that was posted to Reddit. “We’re just trying to figure out some logistics, but we will be moving to Clearwater, we can’t wait,” he added.

A few weeks later, Taylor was singing a different tune when asked about a potential move.

“Jax! I heard you are moving back to Florida! Cruz will love Clearwater. Welcome back!!!” someone tweeted on May 16, 2022.

“Maybe one day. Not anytime soon though,” Taylor responded. On the July 1, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Cartwright attempted to clear up the confusion.

Cartwright & Taylor Want to Move but Don’t Have any Immediate Plans to Do so

Shay brought up the Cameo in which Taylor said that he and Cartwright were moving to Florida.

“We talk about this like, every other day it changes,” Cartwright said. “I think it all depends on — you know, we’re working on some projects and stuff — and I think it just depends on how those things go, if we move or not. But, if not, like, why not be closer to our family?” the mom of one added.

Cartwright said that she really wants all the “Vanderpump” kids to be together, but she said that she will visit.

“It’s not going to happen right this moment — until we know, like, some more about our future and everything. But … Jax is so tired of LA. He’s just so worn out and so over it. He’s been here for a long time… He’s from Michigan and I’m from Kentucky. It’s so different. I think he just gets tired of things,” Cartwright said.

“Eventually we will move,” she admitted. “Our house is not for sale,” she added.

Cartwright Thinks They Will End Up in Florida

Cartwright told Shay that she does have “Zillow alerts” for both Florida and Kentucky on her phone. When Shay asked if she would lean one way or another, Cartwright said Florida.

“I feel like Florida, because, it’s the weather,” she said. While she admits that Kentucky is beautiful in the summer, she doesn’t like the “dreary” winter months.

“I’m so used to the LA weather now and I love it. So, I can’t imagine not having that. And it’d just be fun for Cruz to grow up like, around the water and the ocean and everything,” Cartwright said.

Interestingly, Cartwright previously sounded like she was leaning more toward a move to Kentucky. On the May 23, 2022, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, she said that she wanted to be closer to her family.

“I think it’s just more so about like whenever we want to have more kids and stuff. And you know, once our family grows, it’ll just be easier, like I said, to be around family. …My mom and my dad, I know they feel like they miss so much of Cruz’s life, you know? And they, they, they want to see him. I send them pictures and stuff all the time. And I just, I feel kind of sad that we’re so far away,” she said.

